Rogue Trooper Finally Unveiled: First Look & Excited Voice Cast

Here is a thrilling glimpse into the world of the highly anticipated animated science fiction feature, 'Rogue Trooper.' Based on the groundbreaking comic of the same name, the movie is being developed both in comics and on screen by Liberty Films, in collaboration with a talented group of creators. Explore this thrilling world and witness the incredible voice cast assembling for this movie.

In terms of stints in development hell, Rogue Trooper has a shorter stay compared to many other projects. After starting its journey in 2018, the film adaptation of the comic kept gathering momentum and received significant attention throughout 2018, transforming into an animated feature halfway through the year.

The announcement of filming starting and finishing in 2024 marked the beginning of a quiet period until it was revealed in 2026, providing a first look at the movie. With unprecedented fidelity achieved through the collaboration between Liberty Films and Unreal Engine 5, the voice cast includes notable actors, and director Duncan Jones is expected to make an appearance at Comic-Con International this summer.

The last time a character from 2000 AD entered mainstream cinema, it resulted in a commercial failure that later gained cult status. We'll see how this story unfolds for the upcoming animated science fiction feature, Rogue Trooper





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rogue Trooper Animated Duncan Jones Assistant Cast Unreal Engine 5 Head Mounted Camera (HMC) Treehouse Digital Liberty Films VFX And Animation Teams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pacific Heights Residence Unveiled for San Francisco Decorator Showcase GalaThe grand Victorian at 2315 Broadway in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood has stood for 127 years and hosted generations of social gatherings. On April 23, it opened its doors for the San Francisco Decorator Showcase's Patron Preview Gala, offering donors and supporters a first look at this year's showhouse.

Read more »

Dune: Awakening Unveiled Latest Update With The Water Wars DLCDune: Awakening’s next update, 1.4 arrives on May 19th, bringing new locations, missions, and the final DLC included in the Season Pass! Read more about what's coming in the 1.4 Update, the Water Wars DLC, and more in our blog: https://duneawakening.com/news/update-1-4-coming-may-19/ Dune: Awakening is out now on Steam: https://bit.

Read more »

‘Rogue One’ Becomes a True ‘Andor’ Finale With This Fan ProjectIf you're still riding the high of 'Andor,' you'll soon be able to watch a version of 'Rogue One' edited and modeled after the show.

Read more »

Trump’s Disgraced Border Goon Threatens to Go RogueGregory Bovino apparently wants to take matters into his own hands.

Read more »