Rogue One Prequel Comic Will Deliver Saw Gerrera's Missing Star Wars Chapter

Marvel Comics has confirmed the next installment in the Rogue One one-shot series, with a first look preview at Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera #1. The issue follows Saw Gerrera on a pre-Rogue One mission deep into Imperial territory, filling in a key gap in his backstory.

Rogue One 's next official Star Wars release is locked in with a new prequel, set to deliver a missing chapter of one of the franchise's most iconic characters while also answering one of the original film's biggest unanswered questions.

Ten years after the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the franchise is returning with a vengeance through an onslaught of one-shot releases that serve as canon prequels to the film. Set after the Clone Wars but before the events of Rogue One, these one-shots will spotlight key characters from the film's core ensemble, with each entry filling in a 'missing mission' or exploring an emotional moment from their backstory.

Thus far, Marvel Comics has released two of its five announced Rogue One one-shots. In May, readers followed an espionage mission with Cassian Andor in Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor #1, followed by June's Star Wars: Rogue One - Jyn Erso #1. Now, Marvel has officially confirmed the next installment in this 10th anniversary celebration with a first look preview at Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera #1.

Brought to life by the creative talents of writer Marc Bernardin and artist Gabriel Guzman, Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera #1 is a 32-page one-shot releasing on July 1, 2026, that will be available at local comic shops and digitally for $4.99. The issue follows Saw Gerrera on a pre-Rogue One mission deep into Imperial territory, filling in a key gap in his backstory.

The official synopsis for the one-shot teases: After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it - including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels' favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

Rogue One prequel comic will deliver Saw Gerrera's missing Star Wars chapter. Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera answers why Saw operates independently of the Rebel Alliance. Star Wars fans know Saw Gerrera began as a heroic freedom fighter during the Clone Wars before becoming increasingly extreme and adopting tactics that leaders like Mon Mothma and Bail Organa refused to endorse.

This ultimately created a rift between Saw and the mainstream Rebel Alliance, though the specific events that led to the split have yet to be explicitly depicted in Star Wars canon. As a result, the upcoming one-shot promises to depict one of these key operations that crossed a line for the Rebel Alliance, an act of rebellion that was ultimately too extreme for their approval and contributed to the broader rift seen between the two parties in Rogue One.

In doing so, the issue will not only deliver a new story featuring one of the film's most compelling characters but also help show what ultimately led Saw to operate largely independently by the time of Rogue One, despite still fighting the Empire





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