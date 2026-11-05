Rogers Park fire leaves 4 dead: 'People screaming for help'

Four people died in a fire at a townhome early Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side.

A fire at a Rogers Park townhome early Thursday left four people dead. A neighbor said he woke up to people screaming for help as the fire unfolded.

Rogers Park fireFire crews responded to the scene in the 7000 block of North Paulina Street. The fire was brought under control at 4:14 a.m. and contained by approximately 4:37 a.m. Officials said the flames were contained to one townhome in the four-unit building. Two males and two women were transported to area hospitals in critical condition where they later died. Their identities have not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Also read Michigan Senate Race: El-Sayed Leads Rogers in Final Polls as Voters Head to Polls

What they're saying: A neighbor who recently moved into the area told FOX 32 he was awakened by people screaming for help.

Advertisement

"I woke up off my couch to people screaming for help," the neighbor said. "I heard 'ow' and 'help' and couldn't exactly determine what it was at first. "Other residents gathered outside as they tried to learn more about the people taken to the hospital and figure out their next steps. One neighbor said the residents of the affected townhome had recently celebrated Halloween together.

The information in this report came from the Chicago fire and police departments and interviews with neighbors at the scene.