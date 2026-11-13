Roger Waters Files for Divorce from Kamilah Chavis in New York Court

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, 83, has filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Kamilah Chavis, 48, in New York Supreme Court. This marks the end of his fifth marriage.

Legendary musician and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, aged 83, has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Kamilah Chavis, 48. The legal proceedings were initiated in the New York Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to court documents reviewed by People magazine. The filing ends a marriage that lasted approximately two years since their wedding in October 2021.

Details Of The Filing And Marriage History

The commencement of these divorce proceedings marks a significant personal shift for the iconic rock musician. This union represented the fifth marriage in Waters' life. His previous relationships included a marriage to Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975. He was subsequently married to Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992. A third marriage occurred with Priscilla Phillips, lasting between 1993 and 2001. His fourth marriage was to Laurie Durning, which spanned from 2012 to 2015. The couple had three children from these earlier unions: Harry, aged 49, and India, aged 48, from his marriage to Christie. Additionally, Waters has a son named Jack with Phillips.

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How Waters And Chavis Met And Connected

Waters provided insight into how he met Chavis during an interview with Infobae in 2018. He explained that their paths crossed when she was employed as his driver during a series of concerts. At the time, they were in the same location for two weeks. The transportation between their hotel and the stadium was coordinated by his security detail. His security guard would sit with Chavis and converse while Waters rode in the back. Waters noted that something attracted him to her during these interactions. He described the initial approach by saying he simply said excuse me when she turned around. He asked if someone had ever told her that she had beautiful cheekbones. He observed a small reaction, which he considered the beginning of their relationship. He also discussed his views on love in that 2018 interview, stating that love requires maturing and that real love lasts a long time because it is about giving rather than receiving.

Recent Public Appearances And Personal Views

Chavis and Waters were seen together in May 2023 during a trip to Munich, Germany. Waters shared images of the visit on Facebook. The caption noted that they went to Perlacher Forst to place white roses on the graves of Sophie and Hans Scholl and Christopher Probst. These individuals were members of the White Rose Movement executed by the Nazis in Munich in 1943. The couple had been publicly visible at various events. They were photographed at The O2 Arena during a concert in June 2023. Waters has continued to perform and engage with the public. He was seen performing in Toronto in October 2017. He also played in Venice, Italy in 2019.

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Controversy Surrounding Remarks About Ozzy Osbourne

Waters made headlines last year following a series of controversial statements about Ozzy Osbourne. These remarks came in the weeks after Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025. Waters appeared on the Independent Ink podcast to share his opinions. He remarked that he could not give a f*** about the music. He stated that he never cared about Black Sabbath. He added that he had no interest in their performances. Jack Osbourne responded on Instagram in September 2025. He told Waters he had become pathetic and out of touch. Jack noted that Waters seemed to only get attention by vomiting out nonsense in the press. He mentioned that his father always thought Waters was a certain negative person. He thanked Waters for proving his father right. Sharon Osbourne also commented on the situation. She spoke to Piers Morgan about her late husband. She said his greatness did not last. She claimed he could not do great music on his own. She described him as a has-been. She stated he was definitely not wired right. She mentioned his five marriages. She said he hated everyone who was successful.

Current Status And Next Steps

The legal process has now begun in New York. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Waters for further comment. The musician continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry. The divorce filing is a recent development in his personal life. The court records have been made public. The case is now part of the public record. The next steps will involve the legal proceedings in the New York Supreme Court. The details of the settlement are not yet known. The filing confirms the end of the marriage. The impact on his personal and professional life remains to be seen by observers. The music world watches these developments closely. The relationship between Waters and Chavis is now legally dissolved.