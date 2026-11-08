Roger Ver Accumulates Bitcoin Cash Following $48 Million US Settlement

On-chain data reveals Bitcoin Jesus bought $163,000 in Bitcoin Cash via THORChain after settling a major tax dispute with US authorities. This marks his return to accumulating the cryptocurrency.

On-chain analytics platform Onchain Lens has revealed that Roger Ver executed a significant cryptocurrency purchase worth $163,000 in Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The transaction involved swapping 73.31 Ethereum (ETH) tokens for approximately 655.74 BCH coins using the decentralized cross-chain protocol THORChain. This substantial move has reignited speculation regarding Ver's ongoing interest in the Bitcoin Cash network.

Transaction Details And Cross-Chain Method

The acquisition was facilitated through THORChain, a protocol known for enabling trustless swaps between different blockchain networks. By utilizing this infrastructure, Ver converted his Ethereum assets into Bitcoin Cash without relying on traditional centralized exchanges. The precise value of the Bitcoin Cash holdings at the time of the swap amounted to roughly $163,000, reflecting a deliberate and calculated financial maneuver rather than a trivial trade.

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Background Of Bitcoin Jesus And BCH Advocacy

Roger Ver, widely recognized by his nickname Bitcoin Jesus, entered the cryptocurrency landscape in 2011. He quickly rose to prominence as one of the most vocal early advocates for Bitcoin, leveraging his passion to promote digital asset adoption globally. His aggressive marketing efforts and charitable donations earned him a dedicated following within the crypto community.

However, Ver's relationship with the mainstream Bitcoin community became strained during the controversial scaling debate. This ideological conflict ultimately led to the creation of Bitcoin Cash in August 2017. Ver strongly supported the BCH fork, arguing that larger block sizes and lower transaction fees were essential for maintaining Bitcoin's original vision as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

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Legal Troubles And U.S Government Dispute

For the past year, Ver has been largely absent from public technological discourse due to a high-profile legal battle with the United States government. In April 2024, authorities arrested Ver in Spain, accusing him of failing to pay approximately $48 million in taxes on his substantial Bitcoin holdings and related transactions. The U.S. government pursued aggressive measures to enforce tax compliance and secure his extradition.

Ver vigorously contested the allegations, seeking to dismantle the government's legal arguments. He appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge Spain's decision to extradite him to the United States. Despite these legal maneuvers, the dispute was eventually resolved through a deferred prosecution agreement between Ver and the U.S. Justice Department.

Settlement Impact And Future Accumulation

The recent $163,000 Bitcoin Cash purchase follows Ver's nearly $50 million settlement with U.S. authorities. This financial resolution clears the path for Ver to potentially re-engage with the cryptocurrency markets more openly. The timing suggests a renewed commitment to Bitcoin Cash, an asset he has championed since its inception.

Industry observers are closely monitoring whether this transaction signals a broader return to active accumulation or merely a strategic portfolio adjustment. Given Ver's historical influence on the Bitcoin Cash ecosystem, any significant movement of his assets often generates substantial discussion and market speculation. The use of THORChain also highlights a continued preference for decentralized financial tools among early crypto pioneers.

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Market Implications And Stakeholder Views

The revelation of this trade underscores the enduring loyalty of early adopters to alternative cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash. While Ver remains a polarizing figure due to his past controversies, his actions continue to draw attention to the BCH network. The transaction serves as a tangible indicator of capital flow within the decentralized finance sector.

As Ver navigates the post-settlement phase of his legal issues, his financial activities may provide further insights into his long-term strategy. The crypto community remains divided on his legacy, yet his economic influence persists. This latest acquisition reaffirms his connection to the Bitcoin Cash project and suggests that his involvement in the digital asset space is far from over.