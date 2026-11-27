Oakland police arrested Roger Jackson following a fatal attack by his Cane Corsos on California Secretary Tomiquia Moss's dog Pepper at Lakeside Park.

Authorities in Oakland have arrested 26-year-old Roger Jackson on felony charges of animal cruelty in connection with a deadly dog attack that resulted in the death of Pepper, the beloved pet of California Secretary of Housing and Homelessness Tomiquia Moss. The incident occurred at a park, prompting significant public outcry and a formal police investigation into the conduct of the dog owner.

Arrest Details and Legal Charges

Roger Jackson was taken into custody on November 12 and subsequently booked into Santa Rita Jail. The arrest followed an investigation by Oakland police into a brutal encounter involving Jackson and two large Cane Corso dogs. Police officials have confirmed that Jackson is facing felony charges related to animal cruelty, marking a serious legal consequence for the alleged negligence that led to the death of Moss's dog.

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The booking and charges represent a critical step in the judicial process regarding the incident. Oakland police have explicitly sought witnesses to come forward, emphasizing that the November 12 arrest is part of an ongoing effort to gather comprehensive evidence. The department is urging the community to report any additional information that may help build the case against Jackson for the actions taken on October 23.

Chronology of the Park Attack

The deadly incident took place on October 23 at Oakland's Lakeside Park. Tomiquia Moss was walking her dog, Pepper, when she witnessed two large dogs jump over a fence and charge toward them. The attack was described as brutal, with the dogs immediately lunging at the pair. Jackson allegedly lost control of the animals during the initial surge, failing to restrain them or prevent the immediate harm inflicted upon Pepper.

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Video footage captured the chaotic moments following the attack, showing Jackson holding one of the dogs by the collar. In the recording, Jackson appears to swing the dog aggressively while yelling at individuals nearby. He can be heard shouting, "Get away from my truck!" while using the animal as a sort of shield. At one point in the video, Jackson momentarily loses his grip on the dog, allowing it to lunge toward the person filming, accompanied by aggressive vocalizations.

Victim Response and Medical Outcome

During the confrontation, Moss reported that Jackson expressed frustration with community members, stating, "Everyone's complaining!" He reportedly dared individuals to approach him, though no one accepted the challenge. Despite the tension and the immediate threat posed by the unrestrained dogs, Moss managed to get Pepper to a nearby veterinarian. The dog was subsequently transferred to a specialty emergency hospital in an attempt to save her life.

Unfortunately, Pepper did not survive the injuries sustained during the attack. The loss of Pepper marked the end of Moss's daily walks with her pet and drew national attention due to her position as California's secretary of housing and homelessness. Moss has since become a central figure in the public discussion regarding the incident, with images of her posing with Pepper highlighting the personal tragedy behind the legal proceedings.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement has indicated that there have been two official reports filed regarding the incident, but community members suggest there may be additional unreported incidents involving the same dogs. Police are actively urging more victims and witnesses to come forward to assist in the broader investigation. The presence of the Cane Corsos, a breed often associated with powerful physical traits, has heightened concerns within the Oakland community regarding public safety and responsible pet ownership.

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The arrest of Roger Jackson serves as a focal point for these community concerns. As the case moves forward through the legal system, the details of the October 23 attack and the subsequent events captured on video will likely be scrutinized closely. The outcome of the felony animal cruelty charges against Jackson will set a precedent for how such incidents are handled in the future, particularly in high-profile cases involving prominent public figures like Tomiquia Moss.