Roger Goodell Sees NFL’s Global Blueprint Come To Life Through Amon-Ra St. Brown

For Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, playing in Munich wasn't just another game on the schedule but a powerful homecoming.

Under Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL’s international push shows no signs of slowing down. Sunday’s Week 10 clash between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, proved why the investment is paying off in a big way.

While the NFL continues to expand its global reach, including nine international games this season, the league is also putting its players first. For Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, playing in Munich wasn't just another game on the schedule but a powerful homecoming. With a multiracial background, half German and half American, St. Brown's roots run deep in Europe. In Munich, he cherished the opportunity to experience the culture and play in front of German fans.

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Prior to the game, Goodell spoke with FOX Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver about St. Brown and the league's ongoing global extension.last spring talking about it. He means so much to this community, and to see an NFL athlete come back home and be able to play at this level, I'm sure it's a big day for him.

" St. Brown delivered on the international stage. In one of his best performances of the season, he hauled in four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

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"I met his family here this week and I just think those kinds of stories are the ones that are going to really just continue to elevate our game and elevate our fandom," Goodell added. Behind a massive showing from St. Brown, the Lions cruised to a 35-10 victory. St. Brown's impact on the game and the culture once again shows how Goodell and the league continue to connect with NFL fans across the globe.

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