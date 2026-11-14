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Roger Goodell’s NFL is doing nothing to curb disgusting behavior infecting stadiums

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Roger Goodell’s NFL is doing nothing to curb disgusting behavior infecting stadiums
Sports · NFL · Chris Mara
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Seems every Monday brings gone-viral cell phone video of customers brawling at NFL games.

Roger Goodell speaks onstage as Bilt hosts the inaugural Town Square at The Met in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Creedence Clearwater Revival asked the musical question, “Who’ll stop the rain?

” before the game against at the Eagles’ notoriously inhospitable Lincoln Field. It’s notorious as a good place for visiting teams’ fans to be beaten bloody for wearing their team’s jersey. The Eagles broke new, sign-of-the-times ground when they installed a drunk tank/arraignment center for the drunk and disorderly before, after and during Eagles games. A nasty brawl broke out in the Levi’s Stadium parking lot.

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A fan lies on the ground during a brawl between San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans at Levi's Stadium. Giants kicker Dominic Zvada misses a field goal against the Washington Commanders during a game at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Giants running back Cam Skattebo celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.

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Giants punter Jordan Stout punts the ball during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.

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