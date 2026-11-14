Roger Denny Slams Flight Stop Delay Of Sooners-Ole Miss Football Game

Roger Denny, the University of Oklahoma athletic director, took to X last night to slam the one-day postponement of the college football showdown between his Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Dolly Parton ‘Torn’ Duet With Bono Released In Rock And Country Versions; Broadway’s Megan Hilty To Lead Parton Tribute At Macy’s Thanksgiving ParadeRoger Denny , the University of Oklahoma athletic director who took to X last night to slam the one-day postponement of the college football showdown between his Sooners and the While writing that the Sooners “recognize the extraordinary circumstances” that caused the massive four-hour flight shutdown yesterday and the “challenges” it created for traveling athletic teams across the country, Denny wasn’t happy – to put it mildly – with the postponement of his team’s Saturday game to Sunday.

“I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances,” Denny wrote in his lengthy X post after 1 a.m. ET today. “But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation. ”The Sooners-Rebels game had originally been set for today, Saturday, at 4 p.m./ET but was rescheduled last night for Sunday at 1 p.m./ET.

Also read ‘This Decision Isn’t Fair’ — Roger Denny Refuses to Sugarcoat Things In Blunt Statement Against Greg Sankey and SEC for Moving Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Sunday

The showdown is a home game for the Sooners, taking place at the Memorial Stadium on Oklahoma’s Norman campus. The game was postponed because the Rebels could leave Mississippi Friday due to the flight shutdowns.

“As soon as we learned of Ole Miss’ travel issues,” Denny writes, “we immediately began communicating with their staff and our conference leadership. We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.

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“After multiple conversations with the league office,” he continued, “Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. ” Denny wrote that his team is “obligated to play the game when directed,” but that they “remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.

” The AD said additional information of “game logistics and fan appreciations measures” would be announced today . He closed the message with, “Boomer Sooner, Roger”. Other college games rescheduled by the ground stop were same-day delays . The game disruptions include:Rare Ground Stop Lifted But Could Affect Busy Hollywood Weekend & Sports Schedule