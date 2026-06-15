Roger Cook, BAFTA-Winning Investigative Reporter, Dies at 83

Roger Cook, the trailblazing investigative reporter best known for fronting ITV's current affairs show The Cook Report, has died

“Alongside a distinguished and award winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father,” it read. ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series Adds Conleth Hill, Lucie Shorthouse, Cal O’Driscoll to Cast ITV led the tributes, saying that Cook “worked tirelessly to expose criminal wrongdoing and injustice, helping to drive important and lasting changes in the law” and that “his fearless contribution to journalism will long be remembered.

”Born in New Zealand, Cook moved to the U.K. in the 1960s after starting his career as a broadcast journalist in Australia. Following a lengthy stint on BBC Radio 4’s “The World at One,” in the early 1970s he created and presented the radio show “Checkpoint,” which saw him look to expose criminals, con-men and official incompetence.

“The Cook Report,” launched in 1985, would be an higher-budget on-screen version of his radio program. It soon became known for its filmed stings and Cook’s numerous confrontations with those he was targeting — some of whom would respond with verbal and occasionally physical abuse.

Cook — who was credited with inventing the doorstep interview technique — was injured on a number of occasions , and at one point the police said a hitman had been hired to kill him.

“The bravest/most beaten-up journalist in Britain,” is how Cook was described at the time. At its peak, “The Cook Report” was the highest rated current affairs program on U.K. TV, with more than 12 million people tuning in. It ran for 16 seasons until 1999, returning for a 2007 special entitled “Roger Cook’s Greatest Hits” in which Cook revisited some of his most famous stories. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Bring Their Fiery, Trump-Slamming Set to Washington, D.C.

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