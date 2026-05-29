Roebling Carnival canceled after fights break out on opening night, 4 teens charged

Police say an unruly crowd overwhelmed officers as they tried to restore order, resulting in the arrests of four teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 16, and a 20-year-old.

The Roebling Carnival has been canceled after fights on opening night lead to the arrests of four teens and an adult. One police officer was hurt while trying to break up the fights and received treatment at a local hospital.

Police say the decision to cancel the carnival was made out of abundance of caution and due to violence involving teens erupting at similar events locally and nationally. Officials say the Roebling Carnival has been canceled after multiple fights involving teens broke out on opening night, overwhelming police and resulting in charges against five people.

Officers from the Florence Township Police Department and the Burlington County Sheriff's Department responded to the carnival grounds on Wednesday for reports of "several fights breaking out.

" Police say an unruly crowd overwhelmed officers as they tried to restore order, resulting in the arrests of four teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 16, and a 20-year-old. One officer was injured while breaking up the fights and received treatment at a local hospital. All five were charged with disorderly conduct, according to police. A 14-year-old girl was additionally charged with obstruction and failure to disperse, and a 16-year-old girl was charged with resisting arrest.

Police say the decision was made to cancel the remaining dates of the Roebling Carnival "out of an abundance of caution.

" "Given the issues at these types of events both locally and across the region and the speed in which they can escalate into large fights, unruly behavior, and/or destruction of property, Township officials and the Police Department have determined this is necessary to ensure public safety," police said.





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