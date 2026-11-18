Councilmember Monica Rodriguez files motion for special election to replace Nithya Raman. Community coalition demands voter choice for District 4 seat.

Los Angeles City Council member Monica Rodriguez has introduced a formal motion on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, initiating the procedural steps required to hold a special election for Council District 4. This legislative move directly responds to the anticipated departure of current Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is set to assume the office of Mayor on December 14, 2026. The motion seeks to establish the legal and logistical framework necessary to fill the upcoming vacancy through voter selection rather than political appointment.

Motion Details and Council Support

The primary objective of Rodriguez's motion is to direct the City Clerk to consult with the City Attorney regarding the timing and financial implications of organizing a special election. While the measure does not immediately trigger an election date, it serves as the foundational step for the Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee to develop recommendations. The initiative has garnered significant bipartisan support within the chamber, with six additional council members co-signing the effort. These signatories include Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson along with Katy Yaroslavsky, Adrin Nazarian, Imelda Padilla, Bob Blumenfield, and Tim McOsker.

Also read LA leaders sound alarm over fears City Hall insiders will handpick Raman’s replacement in ‘backroom deal’

Marqueece Harris-Dawson's senior advisor, Martin Schlageter, emphasized that the administration is committed to addressing the representation gap for residents of the fourth district. He stated that exploring every viable option is essential to ensuring that the district is not left without a full voice during critical decision-making periods. The motion remains pending in the relevant committee as of Tuesday afternoon, awaiting further deliberation and scheduling by city officials.

Community Coalition Demands Voter Choice

Parallel to the legislative activity, a newly formed City Council District 4 Community Coalition gathered outside Raman's district office in Studio City to publicly advocate for direct voter involvement. This coalition comprises more than twenty-five community leaders who unanimously endorsed a special election alongside the appointment of a nonvoting caretaker to manage constituent services. Prominent figures such as Matt Epstein, president of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association, and Kristina O'Neil, president of the Lake Hollywood Homeowners Association, spoke during the press conference to voice their support for this dual approach.

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The coalition argues that the sprawling district, which extends from the San Fernando Valley through neighborhoods near Griffith Park and Silver Lake, deserves a fully elected representative. They contend that a nonvoting caretaker should serve only as a temporary measure until the public can select their preferred successor at the ballot box. This grassroots pressure underscores a broader demand for democratic legitimacy in how the vacancy is managed during the transition period.

Rodriguez's Consistent Legislative Record

Monica Rodriguez's office highlighted that her current motion aligns with her longstanding political philosophy regarding representation. She previously championed a similar special election process to fill a vacancy in Council District 6. Furthermore, Rodriguez voted against the appointment of an interim, non-elected voting representative in Council District 10, reinforcing her stance that unelected officials should not hold voting power on the council. She explicitly stated that Angelenos deserve to choose their own representation at the ballot box across every district.

Raman, who is preparing to become the next Mayor, issued a statement supporting a process that facilitates the special election as expeditiously as possible. Her office noted that residents of District 4 deserve to choose their own representative at the earliest possible date. This alignment between the outgoing councilmember and the incoming mayor's chief legislative ally creates a unified front for accelerating the electoral process.

Implications for District 4 Representation

The potential outcomes for filling the Council District 4 seat include a direct special election, a council appointment, or a hybrid model featuring an interim appointee followed by an election. Rodriguez emphasized that every neighborhood in Los Angeles requires full representation during debates on city services, public safety, and the municipal budget. The city council must now balance the urgency of filling the seat with the legal requirements for calling a special election.

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As the Rules Committee reviews the motion, stakeholders await official recommendations on the election timeline. The decision will determine whether the district remains represented by an appointed official or if voters will return to the polls in the coming months. The outcome will set a precedent for how future vacancies are handled, particularly as the new mayor takes office on December 14.