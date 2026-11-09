Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas Lead USC Past Wichita State in Tahoe Classic

Rodney Rice scored 32 points and Alijah Arenas added 30 as No. 21 USC defeated Wichita State 93-86 in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic on November 8, 2026.

No. 21 USC defeated Wichita State 93-86 in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in Stateline, Nevada. Rodney Rice delivered a career-high 32 points with nine assists while Alijah Arenas scored 30 points to secure the victory for the Trojans. The win improved USC to a 2-0 record, while Wichita State fell to 1-1 in the tournament. The game featured intense physical play with 56 total fouls called, yet USC relied on superior free-throw shooting and turnover management to close out the contest.

Rice and Arenas Dominate Scoring Charts

Rice and Arenas combined to shoot 16 for 35 from the field, providing the offensive engine that overwhelmed the Shockers. Their efficiency at the free-throw line proved decisive in a tightly contested matchup. Rice completed 17 of 18 attempts from the stripe, including all four shots taken in the final minute. Arenas converted 12 of 14 free throws, ensuring USC maintained a cushion during critical defensive stands. USC shot 88 percent overall from the charity stripe, finishing 37 for 42 on the night.

Also read Macklemore claims ‘Free Palestine’ tour blocked from 9 major US arenas

Wichita State struggled to match this precision from the line, finishing 25 for 36. The Shockers missed several crucial foul shots in the final stages, allowing USC to preserve its lead despite being outshot from three-point range. USC managed only two successful attempts from deep out of 14 tries, relying instead on inside scoring and free throws to generate offense. This disparity at the line highlighted the difference between the two teams in a game defined by physical defense and gritty execution.

Stakeholder Positions and Tactical Breakdown

Rice provided clutch performances when USC needed to extend its lead most. With 1 minute and 52 seconds remaining, he sank a midrange jumper that pushed the margin to six points. This basket prevented Wichita State from mounting a comeback, as they never drew closer than three points for the remainder of the game. Rice's ability to generate his own shot and create for teammates was vital in neutralizing Wichita State's defensive pressure.

Advertisement

Michael Gray Jr. led Wichita State with 18 points, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison contributed 17 points and William Berg added 17 points along with a team-high 11 rebounds. Berg also played a significant role in the frontcourt battles, but the Shockers could not overcome USC's star power. USC's Adonis Ratliff grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 10 points, while Darius Ratliff scored seven points, including a crucial banked-in three-pointer late in the second half.

First Half Momentum and Halftime Score

Wichita State controlled the early tempo, leading 45-43 at halftime. The Shockers made seven of their first 12 three-point attempts, building an 11-point lead late in the first half. USC rallied to tie the score at 43 before the break, setting the stage for a second-half shootout. Both teams traded baskets throughout the middle minutes of the game, but USC began to pull away when Alijah Arenas took control.

Arenas scored three baskets during a pivotal stretch, including a jumper off a Wichita State turnover. This sequence helped USC build a 75-69 advantage with 6 minutes and 22 seconds remaining. The Trojans' ability to capitalize on turnovers and convert in transition proved to be the difference-maker. Wichita State had multiple opportunities to chip away at the deficit down the stretch but failed to convert key free throws and late-game possessions.

Rare Feat and Historical Context for USC

This performance marked just the second time in USC history that two players scored 30 or more points in a single game. The previous occurrence dates back to January 29, 2015, when Katin Reinhardt scored 35 points and Nikola Jovanovic added 30 in a 98-94 triple-overtime loss to Colorado. The Trojans' ability to replicate this feat in a victory against a tough opponent like Wichita State underscores the team's offensive depth.

Advertisement

The inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic showcased high-level college basketball with significant implications for both programs. USC's resilience in overcoming poor three-point shooting and high foul counts demonstrates their maturity as a team. Wichita State's performance highlighted their shooting accuracy but exposed vulnerabilities at the free-throw line. The game provided a compelling narrative for fans and analysts following both programs throughout the season.

As the 2026-2027 college basketball season progresses, USC will look to build on this momentum with a 2-0 record. The Trojans' star power and clutch performances suggest they are a formidable opponent in upcoming conference and tournament play. Wichita State will aim to address their free-throw shooting inconsistencies to remain competitive in future matchups. The Stateline, Nevada, venue provided a unique backdrop for this historic victory, cementing the Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic as a notable event in the college basketball calendar.