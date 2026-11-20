Rodney Rice had 24 points and seven assists, Alijah Arenas scored 19 and No. 18 Southern California dominated from the outset to remain perfect this season with a 96-51 victory over Tarleton State.

Rodney Rice had 24 points and seven assists, and Alijah Arenas scored 19 and No. 18 Southern California dominated from the outset to remain perfect this season with a 96-51 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Jacob Cofie added 13 points, Adonis Ratliff had 10 and Darius Ratliff grabbed nine rebounds as the Trojans followed up a 76-point blowout against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday with a 45-point win on coach Eric Musselman's 62nd birthday. USC shot 53.7% from the floor overall, and 13 of 26 from 3-point range, after shooting 64.3% in the first half.

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Rice went 5 of 9 from long distance, while Arenas was 5 of 9 overall and has shot 50% or better in all five games. Franck Emmou scored 14 points and Brett Freeman added 13 for the Texans , who were facing the first of two power-conference opponents on their schedule, with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Dec. 5. The Trojans went on a 9-2 run to open a 19-9 advantage, with Arenas scoring seven points in that stretch.

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An 18-2 spurt late in the first half gave USC a 49-17 lead. Arenas had 15 points in the first half while going 4 of 6 from the floor as the Trojans went into the break with a 55-21 lead. Both losses for the Texans have come in Southern California. They were beaten 96-90 in overtime at San Diego on Nov. 6.