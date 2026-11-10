Rodney Alcala's Dating Game Appearance Sparked Enduring TV Legacy

Rodney Alcala's 1978 appearance on The Dating Game coincided with the show's final original run. This article details the broadcast history, host changes, and real-life outcomes for all contestants involved in the infamous episode.

Serial killer Rodney Alcala appeared as a contestant on the popular television game show The Dating Game on September 13, 1978. This appearance is the central focus of the 2023 film Woman of the Hour, which is directed by and stars Anna Kendrick. The movie depicts the terrifying reality that Sheryl Bradshaw, played by Kendrick, sat opposite Alcala, portrayed by Daniel Zovatto, without knowing his true nature. At the time of the broadcast, neither the producers nor the viewing public were aware that Alcala was responsible for numerous murders.

Original Series Run and Cancellation Context

The Dating Game first premiered on ABC on December 20, 1965, under the creative direction of television producer Chuck Barris. The original format required contestants to interview three potential suitors before selecting one for a date. Despite the dark history surrounding Alcala, his presence on the show did not lead to its immediate cancellation. The program continued its original run for two additional years after the 1978 episode, concluding with its final broadcast in 1980. Alcala's criminal activities were not the cause of the original series ending; the show had already been a staple of network television for over a decade.

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Television Revivals and Format Changes

Following the conclusion of the original series, The Dating Game underwent several revivals that updated its premise and hosting styles. Elaine Joyce hosted a revival version that aired in 1986, followed by Jeff MacGregor who led the show from 1987 to 1989. A subsequent iteration returned in 1996, introducing a significant format change that allowed contestants to see their suitors before making their final choice. The most recent attempt to revive the franchise premiered in 2021 as a celebrity-themed edition. This version was hosted by Zooey Deschanel with Michael Bolton serving as the musical co-host, but it was short-lived and ended after only eight episodes.

Real Host versus Fictional Movie Character

A key discrepancy between historical record and the film Woman of the Hour involves the identity of the show's host during the 1978 episode. The movie features Tony Hale as the fictional character Ed Burke, who was created to represent the broader cultural attitudes toward women in that era. In reality, the actual host was Jim Lange, who anchored the program from its 1965 premiere until its conclusion in 1980. Lange continued his broadcasting career with shows such as Hollywood Connection and The New Newlywed Game until his death in 2014. Actor Tony Hale explained that the fictional character was designed to illustrate the trauma of being treated as an object, contrasting with the physical danger posed by Alcala.

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Legal Outcome for Rodney Alcala

Alcala became infamously known as the Dating Game Killer, although his crimes on the show did not result in his immediate capture. He was convicted of multiple murders in California and sentenced to death, but both sentences were later overturned. He died in prison in 2021 while still incarcerated. Investigators have connected him to a series of unsolved murders, suspecting his victim count could exceed 130. His full criminal history remains partially unknown, but his ability to present himself as a charming and ordinary contestant remains one of the most unsettling aspects of television history.

Survival of Sheryl Bradshaw and Other Contestants

Sheryl Bradshaw's decision not to go on a date with Alcala likely saved her life. Reports indicate she became uncomfortable after meeting him in person and withdrew from the situation. Her real-life experience provided a stark contrast to the fictionalized escape depicted in the film. The identities and post-show lives of the other two bachelors who appeared alongside Alcala on September 13, 1978, have not been publicly documented. Their quiet lives remained out of the spotlight, but their participation remains a factual part of the episode that would later define Alcala's public image.