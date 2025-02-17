Rodgers' Celtic Renaissance: Triumphant Return Yields Treble Promise

Brendan Rodgers' second stint at Celtic has been nothing short of remarkable, with the club poised to achieve a historic treble. Despite initial doubts about his return, Rodgers has once again proven his worth, leading Celtic to success both domestically and in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers made a triumphant return to Celtic in the summer of 2023 following Ange Postecoglou's departure for Tottenham Hotspur. While the move initially sparked some skepticism among fans, Rodgers' success on the pitch has silenced any doubts. Celtic encountered a few hiccups last season but ultimately clinched a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. This year, they are on course to achieve even greater heights.

The Hoops already possess the League Cup, hold a commanding lead in the Premiership with just 12 games remaining, and with Rangers eliminated from the Scottish Cup, Celtic are overwhelming favorites to win that trophy as well. A treble is a very real possibility. Furthermore, Celtic have made significant strides in the Champions League, reaching the knockout stage where they face Bayern Munich. Rodgers' initial departure from Celtic was met with surprise and disappointment by many fans. He had enjoyed immense success during his first tenure, capturing their hearts with his achievements and charisma. His abrupt exit left a void that was difficult to fill. Had Rodgers left at the end of the season, perhaps with a few more trophies to his name, his departure would have been met with greater understanding and well wishes. However, the timing of his first exit proved unfortunate. He left mid-campaign to join Leicester City, leaving Neil Lennon to take the reins. But the past is behind us now. The focus lies on the present and the future, and both appear incredibly bright for Celtic, both domestically and in European competitions





