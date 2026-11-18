Atlanta prosecutors have indicted rapper Rod Wave on felony charges for unlawful possession of a pistol and oxycodone. The charges stem from a 2025 traffic incident involving reckless driving.

Fulton County prosecutors have formally indicted the 28-year-old R&B hitmaker Rod Wave, legally known as Rodarius Green, on three felony counts related to unlawful possession of a firearm and controlled substances. These charges stem directly from a November 7, 2025, traffic stop in Atlanta, where law enforcement officers alleged they discovered illegal drugs and weapons concealed on the artist and inside his vehicle. The indictment marks a significant legal escalation for the Grammy-nominated musician, who now faces serious criminal proceedings alongside his ongoing musical career.

Atlanta police reported that the incident began when officers observed the rapper allegedly speeding through a stop sign. During the subsequent stop, officers stated they found a .40 caliber Glock handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine hidden in his waistband. A further search of the vehicle revealed additional items, including drugs and a 9mm handgun, which authorities have linked to the current felony charges of unlawful possession. The combination of these findings led to the immediate arrest and the subsequent filing of these new legal charges against Green.

Also read Man sentenced to 27 years to life for 2025 shooting death of Akron man

The timing of the arrest has drawn specific attention from legal observers, as it occurred on the exact same day Rod Wave received his first Grammy nomination. The nomination was for the title track from his critically acclaimed 2025 film, Sinners, highlighting a stark juxtaposition between his rising artistic acclaim and immediate legal troubles. This concurrent timeline has fueled intense media scrutiny regarding the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop and the subsequent discovery of the alleged contraband.

Rod Wave's defense team has vehemently contested the validity of the arrest from the outset. His attorney, Drew Findling, has consistently characterized the incident as an unjust profile driven by aggressive policing tactics rather than genuine criminal activity. Findling argued that his client was targeted by a specific Atlanta police unit known for its controversial emphasis on generating high arrest numbers rather than addressing immediate public safety threats.

Advertisement

Findling, a veteran defense attorney with a history of representing high-profile entertainment figures, issued a public statement asserting that the arrest violated Mr. Green's civil rights. He described the approach used by the arresting officers as quota-driven, arguing that such practices fundamentally undermine justice and erode community trust. The defense firm stated they are prepared to vigorously challenge the baseless nature of the arrest and the legality of the evidence collection in court.

This latest indictment represents the second set of criminal charges Rod Wave has faced in the Atlanta area over the past two years, suggesting a pattern of legal complexity in his recent life. The artist was previously indicted in October 2025 on six counts, including criminal property damage and reckless conduct. Those earlier charges were connected to a separate incident that took place in April 2025 at his private residence.

During the April 2025 incident, authorities alleged that Rod Wave fired multiple rounds of ammunition into a Mercedes G Wagon and a garage structure at his home. The artist has pleaded not guilty to those specific charges, and that case remains pending as legal proceedings continue in the local courts. The existence of this prior pending case adds a layer of complexity to the current indictment, as both matters involve serious allegations of reckless behavior and weapon possession.

Legal experts suggest that the outcomes of these concurrent or sequential legal battles could have profound implications for the artist's public image and future career trajectory. While Rod Wave has achieved significant commercial success and critical acclaim, these legal challenges remain a significant obstacle. The resolution of these cases will likely determine not only his legal standing but also his relationship with his fanbase and industry partners.

Advertisement

Despite the severity of the new felony counts, Rod Wave's office has not provided an immediate update on how the artist plans to proceed with his musical obligations. His legal team continues to maintain the stance that the charges are unfounded and the result of selective policing. As the case moves forward in Fulton County, the music industry and the public await further developments in this ongoing legal saga.