Rap star Rod Wave has been indicted on felony drug and weapons possession charges in Georgia.

, the 28-year-old artist unlawfully possessed Oxycodone and had a gun “within arm’s reach” when he was pulled over for reckless driving on Nov. 7, 2025.

The indictment alleges Wave, whose legal name is Rodarius Green, was driving at least 15 miles over the posted speed limit and disregarded a “traffic control device” in a “highly residential area” of Atlanta along Defoor Ave. The indicted was returned Oct. 30 and unsealed this month.and released the following day, according to online jail records.

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He allegedly had a black .40 caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine in his waistband when he was taken into custody,nomination, for Best Song Written for Visual Media, for his track “Sinners” from the 2025 film of the same name. He and his fellow nominees lost the award to “Golden” fromJason Isbell and Drive-By Truckers Announce Full Summer Tourat the time of Green’s arrest, defense lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling said the Florida musician was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested.

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” They claimed the arresting officer was part of the Atlanta Police Department’s “controversial Crime Suppression Unit — a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety. ” The statement continued: “Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court.

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