Rod Stewart vs. Trump: The Rock Star's Shocking Reaction to Meeting King Charles

A viral clip shows legendary rocker Rod Stewart exchanging a joke with King Charles III backstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of The King's Trust charity at London's Royal Albert Hall, where Stewart referred to Trump as a 'little rat bag.' US Weekly has reached out to representatives for the White House, Buckingham Palace, and Stewart for comment.

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart made an awkward comment about President Donald Trump to King Charles III, referring to him as a 'little rat bag,' a viral clip shows.

A group of celebrities and Stewart were backstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of The King's Trust charity at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 11. Stewart surprised Charles with a joke about the monarch's recent state visit to the U.S. in response, the king chuckled and gestured towards Stewart before continuing his conversation with Ronnie Wood. Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for the White House, Buckingham Palace, and Stewart for comment.

The event celebrated alumni, ambassadors, patrons, and volunteers from the King's Trust. Prior to the 2016 election, Stewart described Trump as a personal friend but later criticized both his first and second administrations. Trump and Stewart have had a complicated relationship, and Stewart also expressed concern about weapon sales to Israel. The king held an official visit to the U.S., where he addressed Congress and attended a state dinner





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rod Stewart Trump Charles III The King's Trust Charity Backing Of Vulnerable Young People Across The Celebrity Meeting Uzi Mediasout Accusations Re Stewarts Of Poor Behavior To Wo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles Visit Reveals Trump Wishes He Was RoyalFor decades, Trump has chased the royal imprimatur for his properties and even his dating life. Now, as King Charles visits him in his second term as president, he’s taking on kingly airs in pursuit of historical immortality.

Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate 50th anniversary of King's Trust at star-studded bashThis article discusses the celebration of the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust by King Charles and Queen Camilla at a star-studded bash held at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington Gore, South Kensington.

Read more »

King faces tricky moment as Sir Rod Stewart comments on US trip, lifts President Trump's phrase against rat-bag TrumpThe King faced a tricky moment in his second line-up of the night as Sir Rod Stewart raised the issue of his recent trip to the United States, telling the monarch of President Trump: ‘You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The singer said: ‘Hello Sir. May I say well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The King’s reply was indistinct, apart from a subsequent mention later in the conversation of ‘yes exactly, ’ as Stewart replied: ‘It went right over his head.’

Read more »

King faces tricky moment as Sir Rod Stewart comments on US trip, lifts President Trump's phrase against rat-bag TrumpThe King faced a tricky moment in his second line-up of the night as Sir Rod Stewart raised the issue of his recent trip to the United States, telling the monarch of President Trump: ‘You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The singer said: ‘Hello Sir. May I say well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The King’s reply was indistinct, apart from a subsequent mention later in the conversation of ‘yes exactly, ’ as Stewart replied: ‘It went right over his head.’

Read more »