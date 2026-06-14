Rod Stewart Sparks Fan Outrage by Attending World Cup After Last-Minute Concert Cancellation Due to Illness

Rod Stewart is facing intense criticism from fans after canceling his Friday night concert in California due to a respiratory infection and then being seen at Scotland's World Cup match the next day, leading to accusations of insincerity.

Rod Stewart , the 81-year-old legendary musician, is facing significant backlash from fans after canceling his scheduled performance at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, on Friday night.

The cancellation was announced less than 24 hours before the show, with his team citing an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis, leaving him unable to perform. Fans who had already arrived, some even inside the venue, were turned away, leading to widespread disappointment and frustration.

Stewart shared an apology on Instagram, including a photo of himself on the empty stage, stating he had done everything possible but his voice would not allow him to perform and promising to reschedule. However, the reaction turned sharply negative when, on Saturday morning, Stewart was spotted boarding a private jet with his sons Aidan and Alistair to travel to Boston for Scotland's first World Cup match against Haiti.

He was later seen cheering in the stands as Scotland secured a 1-0 victory. The juxtaposition of his sudden illness preventing a paid concert and his apparent good health to attend a soccer game sparked accusations of insincerity and disrespect. Fans took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to express their anger, with many directly criticizing Stewart for what they perceives as disingenuous behavior.

Comments highlighted the inconsistency between his claimed inability to sing and his ability to travel and celebrate. Some fans defended him, acknowledging that cancellations happen, but the majority argued that posting videos from the match was in poor taste given the thousands of disappointed concertgoers in San Diego. The incident has dominated online discussions, with Stewart's representatives approached for comment but yet to respond publicly. The situation raises questions about artist-fan trust and the communication of health-related cancellations.

While medical advice can be unpredictable, the timing and subsequent public appearance have fueled a narrative of neglect toward his audience's investment and travel efforts. The backlash underscores the emotional and financial impact last-minute cancellations have on fans, and the perceived lack of remorse in Stewart's public actions following the event





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Rod Stewart Concert Cancellation World Cup Scotland Fan Outrage Respiratory Infection Laryngitis

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Rod Stewart faces backlash after cancelling show due to illness and then attending World Cup matchRod Stewart, 81, has faced criticism from fans after he cancelled his show in California due to a respiratory infection and then attended a World Cup match in Boston with his sons.

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Rod Stewart Faces Fan Backlash After Cancelling Concert Then Attending World Cup MatchRod Stewart is criticized for cancelling a concert due to a respiratory infection while fans were queuing, only to be seen travelling to and cheering at a Scotland World Cup match less than 24 hours later, leading to accusations of being disingenuous.

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