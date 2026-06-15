Rod Stewart Faces Fan Backlash After World Cup Trip Following Concert Cancellations Due to Illness

Rod Stewart, 81, is criticized by fans after traveling to support Scotland at the World Cup just one day after canceling a concert due to an acute respiratory infection and laryngitis. His decision sparked debates about priorities and authenticity on social media.

Rod Stewart , the iconic 81-year-old singer, sparked both celebration and controversy as he jetted to Boston to support Scotland in the World Cup, shortly after canceling a concert due to illness.

On June 13, Stewart shared a video saying, "Here we are flying off to Boston to see Scotland in the World Cup. It's been 28 years so these kids, I've told them about it, but they've never been. I've been to seven World Cups," adding in the caption, "Me and the boys off to Boston to see our Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 in the World Cup! No Scotland no party.

" This came after he abruptly canceled his performance at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego on June 12, just 45 minutes before showtime, and had previously canceled Las Vegas shows on May 29 and 30 due to an acute upper respiratory infection and laryngitis, following doctors' orders. A representative stated, "He traveled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors... he is unable to take the stage this evening," and Stewart apologized for the inconvenience.

The following day, he was spotted cheering as Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans quickly flooded his Instagram, expressing frustration over the perceived hypocrisy. One fan wrote, "Many traveled long distances, paid for hotels, parking, tickets, and took time off work to be there.

Then to see you flying across the country for a soccer game the very next morning makes the situation feel even more tone deaf.

" Another noted timeline and lighting inconsistencies, questioning the authenticity of the illness claim. A third commented with sarcasm, "Don't worry, I am sure Rod will be back on tour very soon! Probably at the end of the group stages!

" Despite the backlash, Stewart appears determined to enjoy life, continuing his final Las Vegas residency, The Hits, while making time for personal passions like football. The incident highlights the tension between artistic commitments and personal pursuits, and how social media amplifies fan reactions to celebrity decisions. It also underscores the global appeal of events like the World Cup, which can inspire even legendary performers to prioritize national pride over professional obligations, albeit at the risk of fan goodwill.

The story serves as a case study in modern celebrity culture, where every action is scrutinized and authenticity is constantly debated online





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rod Stewart Scotland World Cup Concert Cancellation Fan Backlash Laryngitis Social Media Criticism Celebrity Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Rod Stewart faces backlash after cancelling show due to illness and then attending World Cup matchRod Stewart, 81, has faced criticism from fans after he cancelled his show in California due to a respiratory infection and then attended a World Cup match in Boston with his sons.

Read more »

Rod Stewart Faces Fan Backlash After Cancelling Concert Then Attending World Cup MatchRod Stewart is criticized for cancelling a concert due to a respiratory infection while fans were queuing, only to be seen travelling to and cheering at a Scotland World Cup match less than 24 hours later, leading to accusations of being disingenuous.

Read more »

Rod Stewart Spotted Drinking at World Cup After Show CancellationThe singer canceled his concert on Friday and boarded a jet bound for the game on Saturday.

Read more »