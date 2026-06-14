Rod Stewart Faces Fan Backlash After Cancelling Concert Then Attending World Cup Match

Rod Stewart is criticized for cancelling a concert due to a respiratory infection while fans were queuing, only to be seen travelling to and cheering at a Scotland World Cup match less than 24 hours later, leading to accusations of being disingenuous.

Rod Stewart , the 81-year-old legendary musician, is facing significant backlash from fans after cancelling his concert at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in California with less than 24 hours' notice.

The cancellation, announced while fans were already queuing to enter the venue, was attributed to an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis. His team stated he had travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of doctors, he was unable to take the stage. Stewart later shared a photo of himself on the now-empty stage, apologizing and saying he was feeling better but his voice was not, promising to reschedule.

However, the situation deteriorated dramatically when multiple fans and news outlets reported that less than a day after cancelling the show, Stewart was seen boarding a private jet with his sons Aidan and Alistair to travel to Boston for Scotland's first World Cup match against Haiti. He was subsequently photographed and filmed cheering in the stands as Scotland secured a 1-0 victory.

This rapid shift from being 'too ill to perform' to celebrating at an international sporting event struck many as hypocritical and 'disingenuous'. The fan reaction on social media was swift and severe. On Instagram and Twitter, numerous comments accused him of using his illness as an excuse, expressing hurt and anger. One fan wrote: 'This feels rather disingenuous, especially after your cancellation last night.

Too ill to perform but okay to fly across the country for soccer?

' Others highlighted the financial and logistical inconvenience for fans who had travelled long distances, some spending hours in traffic, only to be turned away at the gate. Many fans shared their devastated experiences on Reddit, describing being informed of the cancellation mere minutes before entry, with some already inside the venue. The incident has sparked a broader debate about artist responsibilities, the validity of last-minute cancellations, and the perception of double standards.

Stewart's representatives have been contacted for further comment, but as of now, the controversy continues to grow. The core issue is the stark contrast between the stated medical inability to sing and the apparent physical capability to undertake cross-country travel and attend a lively, hours-long sporting event, which fans see as a disrespectful disregard for their commitment and disappointment





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Rod Stewart Concert Cancellation Scotland World Cup Fan Backlash Respiratory Infection Disingenuous

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Rod Stewart faces backlash after cancelling show due to illness and then attending World Cup matchRod Stewart, 81, has faced criticism from fans after he cancelled his show in California due to a respiratory infection and then attended a World Cup match in Boston with his sons.

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