Rod Stewart faces backlash after cancelling show due to illness and then attending World Cup match

Rod Stewart, 81, has faced criticism from fans after he cancelled his show in California due to a respiratory infection and then attended a World Cup match in Boston with his sons.

Rod Stewart is facing criticism from fans after he cancelled his show on Friday night less than 24 hours before he was seen boarding a private jet to head to Scotland 's first World Cup game.

The legendary musician, 81, had been due to perform at the Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in California but cancelled the show while fans were queuing to enter the venue due to a respiratory infection. Yet despite his illness, on Saturday morning Rod jumped on a private jet with his sons Aidan and Alistair to head to Boston for the Scotland vs Haiti match.

And after a successful win for the Scots, the star was seen cheering from the stands as they beat Haiti 1-0. However fans have been left less than impressed as they took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, accusing him of being 'disingenuous'. Commenting directly on his Instagram post, one wrote: 'This feels rather disingenuous, especially after your cancellation last night. Too ill to perform but okay to fly across the country for soccer?

' Rod Stewart has left fans enraged as he cheered on Scotland at the World Cup less than 24 hours after cancelling his show due to ill health as they exclaim: 'This seems disingenuous' Despite cancelling his show on Friday night due to a respiratory infection on Saturday he cheered from the stand in the Scotland vs Haiti match Others penned: 'I understand that shows sometimes have to be canceled, and if there was a legitimate reason, most fans would have accepted it. 'What's hard to accept is seeing you apparently celebrating on a plane with friends less than 24 hours after thousands of people were sent home disappointed in San Diego.

'; 'I love Rod Stewart I always have I always will. This is the only thing I've ever disagreed with that he's done. People are so hurt all through this thread and it's understandable.

'I am so sorry to all of you in San Diego that were heartbroken and then have to see this video. In my opinion he should not have posted this video.

'; 'Now we know why ya cancelled ya concert, FairPlay'. Another added on Twitter: 'Just saw Rod Stewart at the Scotland game and he cancelled his San Diego concert last minute ' The Daily Mail has contacted Rod's representatives for comment. On Friday in an Instagram post, his team revealed: 'Rod Stewart very regretfully has had to cancel his show tonight in Chula Vista, California.

However fans have been left less than impressed as they took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, accusing him of being 'disingenuous'. Read More Sir Rod Stewart, 81, is forced to cancel California show at the last minute amid health concerns 'He travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take to the stage this evening.

' Rod later shared a photo of himself standing on stage in the empty stadium as he apologised to fans for the cancellation. He penned: 'Well here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me. Following treatment, I'm feeling much better, but my voice is not. Rod continued: 'I'm very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans.

'I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn't possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.

' Fans were left devastated by the last minute cancellation, taking to Reddit to share their upset. Concertgoers penned: 'We arrived to the gate and they told us it was canceled 5 minutes ago. There was even people inside already waiting!

'; 'Oh man, I just got turned away at the gate! Hope everyone is ok'; 'We spent 4 hours driving down in the traffic and waiting around.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rod Stewart World Cup Scotland Haiti Concert Cancellation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rod Stewart’s San Diego concert canceled at last minute due to sinus infectionThe performance, which was set to feature an opening set by Richard Marx, was called off just 40 minutes before showtime.

Read more »

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »