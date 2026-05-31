Rod Stewart Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows Due to Sinus Infection

Rod Stewart has canceled two Las Vegas shows scheduled for May 29 and 30, 2025, due to a sinus infection and is on vocal rest. The 81-year-old singer's representative confirmed the cancellations, with Ticketmaster offering refunds. This follows a previous cancellation in 2024 for a strep throat infection. Stewart is currently in the midst of his final residency, The Encore Shows, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rod Stewart , the legendary British singer, has canceled two of his upcoming Las Vegas residency shows due to health issues. The 81-year-old musician was scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 29 and May 30, 2025.

A representative confirmed the cancellations, stating that Stewart is following his doctor's advice after being diagnosed with a sinus infection. In a separate apology to his fans, Stewart explained that he is on vocal rest while recovering. He expressed his disappointment and looked forward to returning to the stage, with his next scheduled shows set to begin on June 2, 2025. This cancellation is part of a series of health-related setbacks for Stewart in recent times.

Earlier, in August 2024, he had to cancel a milestone 200th show celebration due to a strep throat infection. That cancellation caused significant disruption as it was a special event in his residency. Ticketmaster typically handles refunds for such canceled performances, offering them to ticket holders for the affected dates.

Stewart's current residency, titled 'The Encore Shows,' was planned in two parts: an initial run from May 27 to June 6, 2025, and a second leg from August 18 to August 29, 2025. These shows represent a transition in his career as he moves away from large-scale world tours. Despite these health challenges, Stewart remains committed to performing, albeit in a more scaled-back manner.

In 2024, he announced his decision to end large-scale world tours, citing a desire for more intimate settings. At age 79 at the time, he highlighted his fitness, noting he could run 100 meters in 18 seconds. He mused about potential future projects, such as a 'Great American Songbook' or 'Swing Fever' tour with smaller venues.

However, he also left the door open to change, stating, "But then again, I may not.

" For now, he continues his Las Vegas residency, which he has dubbed his final major engagement, encouraging fans with the rallying cry "ONE LAST TIME! " While he has no plans to retire completely, these cancellations underscore the physical demands of performing at an advanced age and the need to prioritize health





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Rod Stewart Las Vegas Residency Sinus Infection Concert Cancellation The Encore Shows Caesars Palace Ticketmaster Refunds Vocal Rest

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