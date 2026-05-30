Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas concert hours before showtime on doctor's orders

Rock legend Rod Stewart, 81, canceled two Caesars Palace shows in Las Vegas hours before doors opened, citing vocal rest for a sinus infection.

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"The rock legend, 81, was set to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 29 and 30, but before the doors opened, the event was scrapped. ,"Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully canceled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.

"recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.

"One person on X said they received the notification that the show had been canceled at 5:48 p.m., less than two hours before the scheduled start time of 7:30. One concertgoer claimed that they received word of the show's cancellation less than two hours before it was set to begin.announcing a farewell tour "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he shared in a statement on social media.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love. " Rod Stewart performs onstage during the FireAid benefit concert for California fire relief at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. , on Jan. 30, 2025. He continued,"I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.

" Last year, Stewart told AARP,"I keep myself very fit. I played soccer all my life – don’t so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I’ve always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years.

"throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up. " Rod Stewart performs onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev. "I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off," the"Do Ya Think I’m Sexy" singer said.

"I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old. "





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