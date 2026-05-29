Rocky to Stream on Netflix Ahead of Biopic

The iconic film Rocky will be streaming on Netflix soon, perfectly timed ahead of a biopic that centers on Sylvester Stallone during the film's production.

Netflix will soon be streaming the iconic film Rocky , which is perfectly timed ahead of a biopic that centers on Sylvester Stallone during the film's production.

The film, directed by John G. Avildsen, starred Sylvester Stallone as Robert 'Rocky' Balboa, a small-time boxer from Philadelphia who has the opportunity to fight the world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers. The film was a critical and commercial hit when it released nearly 50 years ago, grossing $225 million worldwide on a $1 million production budget.

It currently holds a 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning three, including Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Picture. The film's success led to a successful franchise, with five sequels, and the Creed films, which are sequel/spin-off films that focus on Apollo's son, Adonis, played by Michael B. Jordan. Stallone reprised the role of Rocky for the Creed films, acting as a mentor and trainer for Adonis.

The Rocky sequels include many great fights against notable characters, like Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago, as well as a rematch with Apollo. In addition to Rocky, Netflix will also be adding several other films to its catalog, including The Karate Kid movies, the Riddick franchise, the live-action Scooby-Doo films, the Father of the Bride films, Little Miss Sunshine, Runaway Bride, The Big Lebowski, Bee Movie, and Inside Man.

The streaming service has a wide range of sports programming, from movies like Happy Gilmore 2, Slap Shot, and Field of Dreams to sports documentary TV shows and films, like Quarterback, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Queen of Chess, and the Untold programs. While some of these programs focus on scandalous incidents within sports, many of them tell inspiring stories, both fiction or non-fiction. One of the most well-known inspirational sports films is 1976's Rocky.

Additionally, audiences can catch up on the entire Rocky franchise as all nine installments will be on Netflix in June. The biopic I Play Rocky, which chronicles the making of the film, will release on November 20, 2026, and is directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Peter Gamble. The film focuses on Sylvester Stallone and the difficulties he faced while trying to play Rocky early in his acting career.

Anthony Ippolito is portraying the young Stallone, with a cast that also includes Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Stephan James, and AnnaSophia Robb. Watching the 1976 boxing flick beforehand could enhance the impact of the behind-the-scenes sequences for iconic scenes from the film in I Play Rocky. Regardless of the upcoming biopic, Rocky is a fantastic sports movie with an inspiring underdog story, and will be an excellent choice on Netflix





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Rocky Netflix Biopic Sylvester Stallone John G. Avildsen Michael B. Jordan I Play Rocky Peter Farrelly Peter Gamble

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