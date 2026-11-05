Rocky Theme Song Creator Reflects on Iconic Gonna Fly Now Legacy

Carol Connors discusses the making of the Rocky theme song Gonna Fly Now, its Oscar win, and its lasting impact on fans facing life challenges.

Carol Connors, the lyricist behind the legendary song " Gonna Fly Now" from the original "Rocky" film, has shared new details about the track's creation and its enduring cultural significance. The song, composed by Bill Conti with lyrics by Connors and Ayn Robbins, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and remains a symbol of triumph and resilience. Connors recently reflected on the humble beginnings of the project and its profound impact on listeners around the world.

Origins of the Rocky Theme Song

Connors recalled that the opportunity to write a theme for the film came after director John G. Avildsen contacted the team, initially seeking inspiration for a musical piece that could accompany the training montage. The budget for the music was incredibly tight, with only $18,000 allocated for the entire score. Connors and Conti were paid a mere $500 and $2,000 respectively for their initial contributions. Despite the limited resources, the creative process was intuitive and swift. Connors described having a moment of clarity while taking a shower, where the imagery of the protagonist running through the streets and consuming raw eggs came to her vividly.

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During this shower epiphany, Connors realized the song needed to convey a sense of limitless potential. She came up with the phrase "gonna fly now" to represent the character's ability to overcome any obstacle. Connors called Conti to share the lyrics, and the composer responded with humor, noting the sound of running water and jokingly asking if she was alone to avoid any accidental electrocution. This spontaneous collaboration resulted in a track that would become inextricably linked with the film's underdog narrative.

Cultural Impact and Fan Stories

The film "Rocky," starring Sylvester Stallone as the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, was produced on a shoestring budget of $980,000 and shot over just 28 days. Stallone wrote the manuscript in longhand in three and a half days. The movie went on to win Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director for John G. Avildsen, and Best Editing. The song "Gonna Fly Now" helped cement the film's status as a classic, with Connors noting that it has taken on a fabric of Americana comparable to legends like Paul Bunyan or Davy Crockett. The message of hope, courage, and never giving up resonates deeply with audiences globally.

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One such audience member is Jonathan Koch, who found inspiration in the song during a severe health crisis. In 2015, the then-49-year-old entertainment executive was diagnosed with an unidentified illness that doctors initially believed would be fatal. Koch had first seen "Rocky" in a drive-in theater at age 11 and remembered its lessons on resilience. He listened to "Gonna Fly Now" repeatedly during his ordeal. He was eventually diagnosed with a condition related to blood flow receding from his extremities, which led to the amputation of his left hand and the lower part of his right leg. Despite these challenges, he received a hand transplant and is now preparing to walk his daughter down the aisle at her upcoming wedding, crediting the film's message for his perseverance.

Commercial Success and Legacy

Although the commercial success of the original "Rocky" was not expected at the time, as Stallone was not yet a widely known star, the film became a worldwide box office smash. The back-end profits allowed Connors, Conti, and Robbins to share in the financial rewards of the film's success. "Gonna Fly Now" reached number one on the Hot 100 chart, marking Connors' second number-one hit. Her first was as the lead singer of The Teddy Bears with "To Know Him Is To Love Him" in December 1958. Connors, born Annette Keinbard, changed her name in the early 1960s to avoid confusion with Annette Funicello.

The "Rocky" franchise continued to produce chart-topping music in subsequent films. "Rocky III" featured Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," which dominated the charts for six weeks in 1982. "Rocky IV" included "Burning Heart," which reached number two, along with James Brown's "Living in America" at number four and Robert Tepper's "No Easy Way Out" at number twenty-two. More recently, the "Creed" series has expanded the musical legacy. "Creed II," directed by Steven Caple Jr., featured a song by Amotz Avni and Jon Bon Jovi, further cementing the franchise's musical influence. Connors remains humbled by the lasting impact of her work, emphasizing that the film is ultimately about following one's dreams rather than just boxing.