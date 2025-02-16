Rocky River City Schools Superintendent Search Narrowed Down to One Finalist

The search for a new superintendent for the Rocky River City Schools has reached a standstill with a single finalist after two weeks. Adham Schirg, the current superintendent of Fairbanks Local Schools, is the lone candidate remaining. The Board of Education has yet to answer questions regarding community engagement and the delay in offering Schirg the position.

The search for a new superintendent for the Rocky River City Schools has been narrowed down to a single finalist for over two weeks. Adham Schirg , the current superintendent for Fairbanks Local Schools, is vying for the position. The search process began with 13 applicants, which were whittled down to six for initial interviews on January 25th. Following this, two finalists were interviewed on February 1st.

However, Kristine Michael, one of the original finalists and the superintendent of a Columbus-area district, was selected by the North Mason School District in Belfair, Washington for their superintendent role that same day.This leaves Adham Schirg as the sole finalist for Rocky River. Schirg had previously been a candidate for the superintendent position in Pickerington but did not advance in the interview process. He is now one of three finalists for that role. Cleveland.com has reached out to Kelly Rucker Frindt, the president of the Rocky River Board of Education, and district officials on numerous occasions seeking information about community and staff meetings with Schirg, as well as the reasons behind the delay in offering him the position despite being the sole remaining candidate. These inquiries have yet to be answered. The Board released a statement on February 14th stating that, “The Board’s interview process is progressing well as we work toward a final decision. As the Board continues this process, discussions regarding personnel matters remain subject to confidentiality. Any official Board decisions will be made in public meetings, ensuring transparency and community awareness.” The Board engaged (HYA), a consulting firm based in Illinois specializing in assisting school boards with identifying and recruiting executive-level educational leaders, to conduct and oversee the superintendent search process. Elizabeth Anderson, the current interim superintendent of the district, was a semifinalist for the superintendent position and will continue to serve in this interim role until the new superintendent’s contract begins. Michael Shoaf, the longtime district superintendent, officially retired on January 9th, nearly a full year earlier than initially planned. Shoaf had previously stated his intention to step down at the end of 2025, agreeing to stay on through the first half of the 2025-2026 school year to facilitate the transition for his successor. The Board has previously indicated their expectation to make a final selection for a new superintendent this spring, allowing sufficient time to complete all necessary steps for a smooth and successful transition





