Rocky Mountain Prep Graduates Parents as Literacy Tutors

Rocky Mountain Prep held a graduation ceremony for 21 parents who completed a five-week literacy training program. These new tutors will work full-time at Rocky Mountain Prep schools, helping young students improve their reading skills. The program aims to address literacy disparities and provide economic opportunities for families.

Five-year-old Carlos Cundapi plays with his mother Rosy Maldonado who is graduating from Rocky Mountain Prep’s Peak Family Tutor program that aims to boost literacy and financial opportunity for the graduates and their families in Denver on Feb. 10, 2025. Rocky Mountain Prep held a ceremony for the graduating students at Colorado State University, Spur Hydro Building. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)Graduation came early for Rocky Mountain Prep elementary school communities.

It wasn’t the students donning mortarboards and stoles, but their parents who beamed as they moved their tassels from right to left to a room full of applause. On Monday, 21 parents and caregivers affiliated with the Rocky Mountain Prep public charter school network commemorated the end of a five-week literacy training program. The new phonics tutors celebrated with a graduation ceremony at Colorado State University’s Spur campus in Denver. Now, the graduates will be employed full-time at Rocky Mountain Prep schools helping little ones learn to read. The pilot program is modeled after a successful initiative in California’s Oakland Unified School District, making it the second of its kind in the nation and first in Colorado. “This is a program about providing economic opportunities in the community and strengthening literacy,” said Alicia Lorio, executive director of family empowerment at Rocky Mountain Prep which has 12 schools across metro Denver.Black and brown students tested more than 20 points lower than white students in Colorado. Boys tested seven points lower than girls. Students identified as economically disadvantaged had an average score 33 points lower than students identified as not economically disadvantaged, the report card said. “Reading is justice,” said Estella Guzman, a newly trained tutor with an 8-year-old daughter at Rocky Mountain Prep. Her little girl smiled up at her mom during the ceremony. Guzman was a medical assistant before making the career jump when she heard about the program a few months ago. She liked the idea of opening her daughter’s eyes to the wonders of reading. As a native Spanish speaker who learned English as a second language, Guzman said she understands the struggles of kids trying to learn the ins and outs of the language. The new job inspired Guzman to consider a teaching career once the two-year pilot program is finished. The program is designed to help tutors pursue a college degree if they’re interested, transition into a full-time role at Rocky Mountain Prep afterward or provide them career guidance like resume help if they want to explore new career opportunities. “She’s proud of me,” Guzman said, ruffling her daughter’s hair. “Now she wants to be a teacher, too.” Leaders at Rocky Mountain Prep heard about the success of Oakland’s program last year and got to work designing their version of the literacy initiative. They put out a call for full-time tutors from the community who would be paid around $40,000 to $55,000 after training in the science of reading, phonics instruction and behavior management. The tutors will pull students out of class for small-group instruction using thethat gives them a script for literacy instruction while allowing them to provide individualized education to students in need, Lorio said.Rosy Maldonado walks past a large screen during a graduation ceremony for the Rocky Mountain Prep’s Peak Family Tutor program in Denver on Feb. 10, 2025. The program aims to boost literacy and financial opportunity for the graduates and their families. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post) In Oakland, literacy gains made by tutored students varied from 79% to a high of 188% of typical growth, according to a report on the program. “It’s powerful for students to see their family coming in — someone who looks like them, someone they know in the community — and giving them individualized attention,” Lorio said. “Our main goal is shifting from family engagement to family empowerment.” Gabriel Martinez was a stay-at-home dad to his 10-year-old and 5-year-old kids before spotting the call for tutors. He had always wanted to be a teacher and was in search of a job with hours that still let him watch his children. He figured there was no better solution than working at his kids’ school. More than anything, Martinez said he is excited to become a consistent, active adult in students’ lives. Nilka Kentish, graduate of Rocky Mountain Prep Peak Family Tutor program, goes to kiss her son Kai Tanner, 9, during a family photo before the ceremony in Denver on Feb. 10, 2025. Rocky Mountain Prep held a graduation ceremony at Colorado State University’s Spur Hydro Building in Denver. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)Colorado’s public school enrollment continues to fall, but immigrant students are helping fill classrooms The tutoring starts in a few week





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LITERACY EDUCATION COLORADO FAMILY ENGAGEMENT ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY ROCKY MOUNTAIN PREP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 1 St. Peter’s Prep over No. 18 Seton Hall Prep - Dennis Gregory Memorial ClassicNo. 1 St. Peter’s Prep over No. 18 Seton Hall Prep - Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic

Read more »

St. Peter's Prep Extends Unbeaten Streak to 10 with Win Over Seton Hall PrepSt. Peter's Prep defeated Seton Hall Prep 49-20 in a quad hosted by St. Benedict's in Newark, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. The Marauders won via pin in seven bouts and secured additional points through major and decision victories.

Read more »

Utah Lawmakers Target Rocky Mountain Power Recovery AccountA bill targeting a Rocky Mountain Power recovery account cleared its first hurdle in the Utah Legislature, with lawmakers expressing concern over the company's rising rates.

Read more »

Ancient Forest Found Frozen in Time by Melting Rocky Mountain IceA millennia-old forest has been revealed in the Rocky Mountains as ice patches melt due to climate change. The discovery offers insights into a past warmer climate and the potential for learning more about past ecosystems.

Read more »

Ancient Forest Unveiled in Melting Rocky Mountain IceA melting ice patch in the Rocky Mountains has revealed an ancient forest, frozen in time for thousands of years. Researchers are finding clues about what this landscape was once like, and how climate change is affecting it.

Read more »

Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocates Ordered to Stop Work by Trump PolicyThe organization performs more than 500 'know-your-rights' presentations per year at the Aurora ICE facility and Denver Immigration Court, but it's been ordered to cease operations.

Read more »