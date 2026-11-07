Rocky is NOT a New Yorker, Jaylen Brown has a harpist, and Philly votes over crab fries

The Eagles lose their swagger, Mural Arts faces criticism over suspected AI imagery, and the Academy of Natural Sciences' live animals find new homes. Plus, an unusual Election Day polling place.

Rocky Balboa, a New Yorker? Absolutely not: F There are some things Philadelphia will tolerate. Suggesting that Rocky Balboa was supposed to be a New Yorker is not one of them.

The new movie I Play Rocky , which tells the story of how Sylvester Stallone made the 1976 classic, suggests that Rocky was originally set in New York and moved to Philadelphia to save money , reports Philly Voice. Thankfully, that’s Hollywood fiction. Stallone himself says Philly was the setting from the very first draft. He grew up here, understood the city’s underdog mentality, and knew Rocky couldn’t come from anywhere else.

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And really, can you imagine Rocky running through Times Square instead of the Italian Market? Training in Central Park? Celebrating his big moment on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art? Nope.

The actual production apparently came close to filming in Beverly Hills, which is somehow an even more offensive possibility. Look, we understand movies take creative liberties. But Rocky without Philadelphia is like a cheesesteak without the steak. Some things are sacred, and Rocky being ours is one of them.

Jaylen Brown has a personal harpist: A Some NBA players spend their millions on luxury cars, designer watches, and sprawling mansions. Jaylen Brown apparently prefers to have someone play a 24-karat gold harp while his personal chef makes dinner. Yes, the Sixers star has a personal harpist. Brown recently showed off his gilded harp during an Architectural Digest tour of his Boston penthouse .

He even introduced Li Shan Tan, the professional harpist who reportedly comes over twice a week to play while the sun sets and dinner is prepared. And the best part might be that Brown refers to his harpist as his therapist. Some people unwind with a glass of wine or a Netflix binge, Jaylen Brown apparently needs a private concert on an instrument made of gold. He even says he occasionally tries playing it himself when she’s not around.

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We have so many questions. Does she take requests? Can she play the Sixers theme song? And, most importantly, has the harp made the move to Philadelphia?

Because if Brown starts bringing his personal harpist to the Xfinity Mobile Arena, we’re going to need courtside seats. A bittersweet goodbye for the Academy’s animals: C The Academy of Natural Sciences’ museum has been closed for more than a month, and now its longtime residents have officially moved out. More than 30 animals, along with several colonies of insects, have found new homes at zoos, sanctuaries, and other facilities.

That includes Morbo the Destroyer, an African bullfrog now at the Philadelphia Zoo , and Ollie and Kobe, two tortoises considered boyfriend and girlfriend, who thankfully got to stay together. The good news is that the animals are being well cared for, thanks to a dedicated group of staffers who spent their final weeks at the museum making sure every creature had somewhere safe to go. But there’s something especially heartbreaking about imagining the once-bustling animal exhibits sitting empty.

For generations of Philly kids, meeting those animals was part of the magic of visiting the museum. And while efforts to reopen the nearly 200-year-old institution continue, seeing its animals scattered across the region makes the closure feel that much more permanent. AI slop on Philly’s walls: F Philadelphia is known for its murals. We have an entire organization dedicated to putting original artwork on our walls.

So why are we now having a conversation about potentially AI-generated art being displayed in public spaces ? Mural Arts is moving forward with banners for a fence at the Bellwether District in South Philly, even after critics raised concerns that some of the designs were created using artificial intelligence. And the details aren’t exactly reassuring. Some of the artwork features a skyline that looks more like Chicago than Philadelphia.

An AI expert said the images appeared to be AI-generated, and detection software flagged them, too. Neither the artist nor Mural Arts has confirmed whether AI was used. The organization says it will correct the skyline and move forward with installation. Mural Arts says it doesn’t have an AI policy yet, though it’s working on one and hosting public discussions this month.

That’s a conversation worth having, but shouldn’t it have happened before the artwork was approved? Crab fries and civic duty: A+ Only in South Philly can you cast your ballot at Chickie’s & Pete’s and then stick around for some crab fries. One voter shared their delight on Reddit after discovering that their new polling place was the sports bar near the stadiums. Having recently moved from Northwest Philly to deep South Philly, they declared they’d reached “peak south Philadelphian.

” And the comments somehow made the whole thing even better.

“Did they at least give a discount on crab fries? ” one person asked. Another suggested that putting an “I Voted” sticker on a crab fries container should earn you a free refill. Frankly, that’s a voter incentive we can get behind.

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But then someone issued a challenge: “Talk to me when it’s at the Mummer Museum. ” Turns out, multiple Philadelphians have voted there, too. Others chimed in with polling places at a Vietnamese restaurant and a boxing gym. And one commenter offered perhaps the most South Philly response of all: “I’ve gotten drunk at a fair number of Chickie’s around the city, but I’ve gotten drunk at this one the most.

” Democracy, Philly style. The big, bad Eagles aren’t so scary anymore: F Remember when the Eagles were the team nobody wanted to play? When we could confidently talk trash to Cowboys fans and expect our team to back it up? Yeah, those were good times.

The Birds are now 2-6, have lost six straight games, and apparently the rest of the NFL has decided it’s time for revenge. Sunday’s 27-10 loss to Washington was embarrassing enough. But with less than two minutes left and the game already decided, Commanders coach Dan Quinn went for a two-point conversion. And got it.

Even Saquon Barkley admitted, “We’re not the big, bad Eagles anymore. ” It’s hard to argue with him. Jalen Hurts is sidelined, injuries have gutted the roster, and the team that won the Super Bowl less than two years ago looks almost unrecognizable. And after years of Nick Sirianni yelling at opposing fans, celebrating on the sidelines, and generally making sure everyone knew the Eagles were better than them, it’s not exactly shocking that other teams are enjoying this.

The worst part? We can’t even tell them to check the scoreboard anymore. It’s going to be a very long football season in Philadelphia. Caitlin Clark, you’re one of us now: B Philadelphia has a long and proud tradition of claiming celebrities who have even the slightest connection to our city.

And Caitlin Clark just made our job a whole lot easier. The WNBA superstar joined Kylie Kelce ’s Not Gonna Lie podcast this week, where she admitted she’s only visited Philly once, for a doctor’s appointment and a cheesesteak. One cheesesteak. That’s apparently all it takes to become an honorary Philadelphian.

Kelce explained that until Philly gets its own WNBA team in 2030, and as long as Clark hasn’t declared herself against us, we’re perfectly entitled to claim her. She called it the “psychopath mentality of Philadelphia. ” “You can claim me,” Clark responded.

“I’ll take all of Philly. ” Say no more. We’re already mentally putting her in a Philadelphia jersey. The two also tossed around potential names for the new team, including the Philadelphia Belles and Kelce’s suggestion of the Philadelphia Broads.

And Clark said she’d love to experience a Sixers crowd in person. But let’s get back to the important part. Caitlin Clark ate one cheesesteak, called us crazy, and gave us permission to claim her. We might as well give her a Philly birth certificate.