The Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade dominates Bleeding Cool daily LITG roundup alongside Fortnite, James Bond, and Marvel news.

The Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade secured the top spot on Bleeding Cool yesterday, marking its second consecutive appearance as the site's leading story in the daily Lying In The Gutters ( LITG) roundup. This prestigious position places the Halloween and holiday-themed cultural phenomenon at the forefront of online pop culture discourse, overshadowing other major headlines.

The Bleeding Cool platform, recognized as one of the longest-standing and most influential pop culture websites, continues to dominate the digital news cycle. Founded seventeen years ago, the site boasts a deep historical lineage rooted in comic book industry gossip for an additional seventeen years prior. This extensive heritage has established Bleeding Cool as a primary source for enthusiasts seeking detailed updates on comics, movies, and gaming.

Also read NBC under fire for airing ‘inappropriate’ ‘Rocky Horror Show’ performance during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Top Comics And Gaming Headlines

Beyond the Rocky Horror Parade, the LITG roundup highlights a diverse array of high-profile stories spanning gaming and superhero franchises. Fortnite remains a consistent topic of interest, while James Bond news continues to draw significant reader attention. Marvel's Star Wars crossover project, titled Hope Assembles, features writer Kevin Smith, who has completed writing all six issues of the series. Artist David Marquez is currently halfway through the artwork, driving engagement among comic and film fans.

Spider-Man is also making waves as the central figure in stories regarding his leadership role within the Avengers. Batman-related notes and gossip, including pieces featuring Catwoman, occupy another significant portion of the top ten list. Additionally, Black Mirror's White Bear preview generates considerable buzz among viewers anticipating new content from the acclaimed anthology series. These stories collectively illustrate the broad spectrum of interests covered by the LITG daily digest.

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Comic Book Industry And Auction Highlights

The comic book section of the roundup details significant industry movements, including Midnight and Chainkata leading the Top 400 comics in comic shops last week. Blokees debuted a new Transformers defender combiner set featuring Volcanicus, while 104 comic book stores reported Black Friday sales. Damian Connelly's one-shot story is scheduled for release in Massive/Sumerian February 2025 solicits, with 59 stores planning Black Friday sales for the following day.

Auction updates feature notable items such as Steve Ditko's personal copies of his Spider-Man comics. Spider Queen appears in The Eagle issue number two, which is also up for auction. Stan Yan has sold The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang to Atheneum. The roundup also revisits past November highlights, including Ahsoka, Frank Miller, and various comic industry birthdays, providing a comprehensive look at current and historical trends.

Entertainment And Technology Updates

In the realm of film and television, Star Trek: Picardo praised actor Brent Spiner for his role in the Hallmark film, distinguishing his performance from that of his co-star. Dexter: New Blood episode four preview examines Harrison's problematic heroics. Scarlett Johansson opened up about the Rub & Tug backlash, while Donny Cates wished a Happy Thanksgiving to the comic shop that leaked Thor issue one.

Technological releases also feature in the daily runaround. HEDD Audio unveiled the HEDDphone DX, offering improved audio performance in a lighter design. Noble Audio released the triple-driver Astrid Wireless Earbuds ahead of the holidays. Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, the viewing guide covers the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, rounding out a comprehensive daily digest of entertainment and technology news.