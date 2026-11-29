In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Survivor Series, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & 'Rocky Horror,' William Shatner/John Carpenter & more!

Rocky Horror sparked a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade meltdown, with MAGA outrage turning the iconic musical into must-see TV. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames delivered big results, with Liv Morgan retaining and Team Flair and Team Mexico scoring wins.

William Shatner and John Carpenter patched things up after a convention snub, proving horror fandom loves a happy ending.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out.

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Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Survivor Series, Get Jiro, Svengoolie, Bronson Reed, KPop Demon Hunters/Ejae, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & The Rocky Horror Show, Raye, Spider-Man, William Shatner & John Carpenter, and More! For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know .