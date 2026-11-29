The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a Broadway medley that included The Rocky Horror Show's Time Warp, sparking social media backlash over costumes and dance moves.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a Broadway medley that included a performance of The Rocky Horror Show, drawing criticism on social media over revealing costumes and suggestive dance moves.

The parade was postponed from Thanksgiving Day for the first time due to severe storms that brought heavy rain, coastal flooding, and strong winds to New York City. The cast performed The Time Warp on Saturday morning as part of a 10-minute Broadway medley during the nationally televised parade. The segment brought together performers from nine shows, including Hamilton, Wicked, Rent, Chicago, and The Book of Mormon, for the event's 100th-anniversary celebration.

Also read 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday Nov 28 Due to Severe Weather

Social Media Backlash Over Performance

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote on X: What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children's program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!? Former nuclear scientist for the US Department of Energy Matt Van Swol wrote on X: I turned on the family friendly Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade just to see how things were going...

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Seriously, what kind of a DISGUSTING display is this?!!! Does NBC or ANYONE ELSE for that matter think this is an APPROPRIATE thing to show CHILDREN????? WHAT ARE WE DOING?? Another online critic questioned: How many of the people saying Rocky Horror in the Christmas parade is TOTALLY FINE were watching with kids??

NBC and the Thanksgiving Day Parade?! another outraged X user wrote. I get that they always showcase Broadway, and I love a good musical as much as the next person, but putting The Rocky Horror Show and Chicago on a morning holiday broadcast in full lingerie-style stage costumes and fishnets was a wild choice. While it received less criticism, a performance of All That Jazz from Chicago earlier in the medley also featured dancers in costumes that looked like lingerie.

Another person wrote that they understood Rocky Horror is a Cult classic and that it is on Broadway, But considering the Thanksgiving Day parade is a family event, it wasn't the best idea to showcase it there. Good gravy. I love Rocky Horror… but not at 9am on Thanksgiving, for f---- sake! another wrote on X, while a separate user called Rocky Horror is a fun show... for adults.

It's perfectly fine in the RIGHT SETTING, and the Thanksgiving parade is not one of them. The performance also had many defenders who argued it was simply a performance of a classical musical with theatrical costumes. It's 30 seconds of Rocky Horror, in a melody of famous Broadway songs. I'm conservative and this is a nothing Burger.

Defenders Praise Broadway Tribute

It's Broadway, a commenter wrote on X. Did anyone notice the opening song was about prayer and being delivered from captivity and the Father in heaven and joy!? she continued. What a heavenly proclamation to broadcast at the gate of the city! I loved all the nostalgia, I barely noticed the Rocky Horror 10 second blip, there was music and smiling faces! It was an A++ for me!

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The Macy's Parade did the Time Warp this morning and half of X is clutching their pearls. Relax. Boomers were throwing rice and toast at a movie screen at midnight in 1975. We turned out fine.

Mostly, another joked. Highly stupid to get mad over this when people of all ages enjoy the show. It's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Steve! a woman wrote in reply. A classic made iconic by the late Timothy James Curry, whom we lost three months ago.

Margaret Cho Joins Performers

Imagine watching a celebration of Broadway in the middle of NYC and getting butt-hurt over theatrical costumes. Not everything is a culture war. Sometimes, it's just ART. Margaret Cho appeared with performers from The Rocky Horror Show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday in New York City.

Several of the performers dancing the Time Warp appeared in risqué costumes as part of a Broadway medley at the parade on Saturday. NBC and Macy's had promoted the medley as a tribute to Broadway's history at the parade. NBC's announcement listed The Rocky Horror Show among the nine productions, but did not detail the segment's costumes or choreography.