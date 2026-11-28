Broadway actors defend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance amid controversy over costumes. Kevin McHale responds to critics citing the show's R-rated history.

The cast of the Broadway production of "The Rocky Horror Show" faced significant public scrutiny after performing the iconic " Time Warp" number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The performance, which aired on national television, immediately sparked a polarized debate regarding the appropriateness of the musical's revealing costumes for a family-oriented holiday broadcast.

Costume Controversy Ignites Online Debate

Dancers and cast members wore sheer outfits and stockings while performing the famous routine, leading to immediate backlash on social media platform X. Critics argued that the visual elements of the show were unsuitable for an audience that includes many young children watching the holiday tradition at home.

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Some social media users expressed outrage, with one commenter labeling the performance "inappropriate and irresponsible" for a children's parade. Another user highlighted that the current Broadway production carries a recommendation for viewers aged 14 years and older, questioning its presence in a daytime family event.

Cast Members Push Back Against Critics

Broadway actor Kevin McHale, who stars as Brad Majors in the revival, strongly defended the production after facing criticism. The actor, known for his role in "Glee," took to social media to rebut detractors, including conservative commentator Steve Guest. McHale dismissed the complaints as coming from "losers" who failed to appreciate the cultural significance of the musical.

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Other supporters joined the defense of the cast, pointing out the show's long-standing legacy. One defender noted on X that "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has been a cultural staple since 1975, urging critics to appreciate the iconic nature of the performance rather than focusing solely on the attire.

History of the Iconic Musical Production

The controversy highlights the unique history of the property, which originated in London in 1973 before making its Broadway debut in 1975. The stage musical was later adapted into a cult classic film in the same year, featuring lead performances by Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Curry.

The narrative follows newly engaged couple Brad and Janet as they encounter the eccentric scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his entourage after their car breaks down. The story has maintained a dedicated fanbase for decades, balancing its provocative themes with musical theater tradition.

Current Broadway Revival Cast Details

The 2026 Broadway revival features a cast that includes Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Lorna Courtney as Janet. Kevin McHale continues to play Brad Majors in the production. The current iteration of the show has been active since October, maintaining the original's blend of rock music and theatrical spectacle.

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As the debate continues, the performance remains a notable moment in recent holiday parade history. The incident underscores the ongoing tension between traditional family entertainment and the artistic boundaries of adult-oriented musical theater productions on mainstream television.