Rocky challenge invites fans to race up Philadelphia's iconic Art Museum steps

Fifty years after Rocky ran his way into movie history, Philadelphia's famous Art Museum steps are calling on a new crop of contenders.

Fifty years after Rocky ran his way into movie history, Philadelphia's famous Art Museum steps are calling on a new crop of contenders. Fifty years after Rocky ran his way into movie history, Philadelphia's famous Art Museum steps are calling on a new crop of contenders.

The challenge: Run the 72 steps in under 12 seconds and try to beat the Italian Stallion at his own game! The steps have become synonymous with Rocky and Philadelphia, drawing visitors who recreate the movie's famous run to the top. Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation is turning that tradition into a competition as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the "Rocky" movie.

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The challenge to complete the run in under 12 seconds is part of a celebration featuring prizes and games. Rocky's iconic trek to the top of the steps overlooking the Parkway was filmed with the help of cinematographer and inventor Garrett Brown, who created the Steadicam.

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"I think if the steps were shot conventionally, they might still be famous. But it wouldn't have the dynamic rush that it has when you're actually running up there," Brown said. 'I Play Rocky' director, cast talk movie about Sylvester Stallone