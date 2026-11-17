The Rocky 50th anniversary celebrates with a 4K re-release in nearly 1,000 theaters and the debut of the biopic I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly. Explore the box office numbers and cast details.

The legendary 1977 Best Picture winner Rocky is marking its 50th anniversary with a major theatrical push that highlights the enduring cultural impact of the original film. The iconic movie received a new 4K theatrical re-release earlier this month, expanding to nearly 1,000 theaters worldwide to celebrate the milestone. This additional revenue adds to the film's already massive financial legacy, bringing its total box office earnings to $225 million to date.

Box Office Records and 4K Re-Release

Despite being famously produced on a budget of just $1 million back in 1976, Rocky has achieved a level of commercial success that rivals modern blockbusters. The 4K restoration allows new audiences to experience the visual fidelity of the film while honoring its history. The re-release strategy aims to capitalize on both nostalgia and the renewed interest generated by companion projects celebrating the franchise's golden jubilee.

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Biopic Details and Director Peter Farrelly

Simultaneously with the re-release, a new biographical film titled I Play Rocky is currently screening in theaters, offering a meta-narrative about the creation of the original movie. This biopic focuses on the struggles of Sylvester Stallone as he risks his remaining resources to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Peter Gamble, bringing a distinct comedic and dramatic perspective to the behind-the-scenes story.

Casting Choices and Supporting Ensemble

Anthony Ippolito takes on the pivotal role of Sylvester Stallone, portraying the actor's determination to get the script made. Ippolito has previously portrayed other screen legends, such as Al Pacino in the 2022 miniseries The Offer. The supporting cast includes AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha, Stallone's wife and strongest supporter, and Matt Dillon as his difficult father, P.J.

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Additional key roles are filled by P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell, who portray producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff respectively. These actors help ground the narrative in the industrial reality of Hollywood, showing the collaborative effort required to bring the story to the screen. The ensemble provides a comprehensive view of the creative and financial pressures faced during production.

Box Office Expansion and Release Dates

I Play Rocky debuted in a limited release of just 7 theaters before expanding to 29 locations last weekend, resulting in a 49% boost in ticket sales. As of the current reporting period, the film has grossed $1.7 million at the box office. The studio has announced plans to expand the film's distribution nationwide on November 20, aiming to capture a broader audience for the anniversary celebration.