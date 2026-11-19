Rockstar’s VP of design Stephen Donkin told ‘Kotaku’ that GTA VI’s map ‘has been built for the long term.’

, walking across the map from south to north would take more than three hours, while running the same route and distance would take almost two.

Meanwhile, it would only take you roughly 30 minutes to run acrossmap from one end to the other. In addition, there are plenty of locations you won't encounter or visit if you just play the game by following its story. Turns out there's a reason for both: Rockstar is making sure it's prepared for future updates and expansions.map"has been built for the long term and with many factors in mind.

Also read Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Will Run at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series Consoles

" He said that these extra areas that aren't included in the story give Rockstar options in the future if it has"a gameplay or a narrative need for them. " Donkin revealed the developer's plans for those areas when the publication asked about two large casinos on the map, which you can't enter and aren't even referenced in-game.

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He explained that it didn't seem right to introduce gambling in Jason and Lucia's story,"especially with the fine balance sought throughout the economy.

"also specifically mentioned a zoo and a small town in the north that the author never got to visit during their playthrough. While Donkin didn't give specific examples of what the developer intends to do with these extra locations, his statement clearly indicates that Rockstar could add more content in the future that will use them. If it's not a major expansion, it could be smaller storyline updates, new mini-games or perhaps an online experience of sorts.