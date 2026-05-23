Rockstar Releases Naturalist Bonus Event in Red Dead Online

New bonuses are available in Red Dead Online, allowing players participate in events such as sample sales, wildlife photographer challenges, and other activities that will include emotes and outfits that can be earned by participating in featured events, with some rewards lasting just a few days before losing their availability on June 1.

Red Dead Online players can now participate in the Naturalist bonus event for some new rewards, such as the ability to sample and classify rare wild animals or earn their heads and hides which can be used for profit, with 48 hours left to claim the free emote for winning a Featured Series, which rewards 4X RDO$ and XP in the wild animal kills challenge free roam event.

In addition, players can participate in the wildlife photographer challenge free roam event, which also rewards 4X RDO$ and XP and can grant access to the black Rushword Shirt if logged into play. There are also sample sales that will reward 3X RDO$, XP and Role XP, as well as other emotes and outfits that can be completed during the event to maximize gains during featured events. Everything will expire on June 1





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Red Dead Online Naturalist Bonus Event Rockstar Free Emotes Rewards Event Bundles

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