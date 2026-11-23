Rockstar Games released version 1.002.002 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, resolving critical autosave failures, crashes, and phone call bugs to improve GTA 6 stability.

Rockstar Games has officially deployed update version 1.002.002 for its upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6, across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X /S platforms. The release marks the first major public-facing patch for the highly anticipated open-world game, addressing immediate technical concerns raised by early testers and the broader gaming community.

Autosave System Restoration Prioritized

The most significant improvement introduced in this update is the correction of a critical autosave malfunction that previously caused players to lose substantial gameplay progress. Before this fix, some individuals experienced data loss because the feature did not function as intended during active sessions. This resolution ensures that player achievements and story progression are now securely stored without interruption.

Also read Rockstar Games Releases First GTA 6 Update for PS5 and Xbox

Stability Fixes And Crash Corrections Implemented

Beyond the storage issue, Rockstar targeted several stability-related errors to prevent unexpected interruptions during play. The developer fixed multiple bugs that resulted in random game crashes, enhancing overall system reliability. These technical adjustments are essential for maintaining a smooth experience on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Phone And Mission Mechanics Now Operational

Another key area of focus involved restoring functionality to in-game communication systems and mission triggers. The patch corrects issues where phone calls failed to trigger correctly, which previously blocked access to story progression and specific mission content. This fix is vital for ensuring that narrative elements and unlockable features operate as designed for all users.

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Weather And Gym Mechanics Corrected

The update also addresses miscellaneous gameplay elements that had been disrupted by previous code errors. Players will now experience dynamic weather changes that evolve over time, resolving instances where conditions remained static for extended periods. Additionally, the fix allows users to utilize the deadlift bar in the Gym, restoring a core fitness feature to its intended functionality.

Developer Response To Community Feedback

Rockstar Games demonstrated a rapid response to player complaints by rolling out these corrections sooner rather than later. While the patch is not massive in scope, it tackles the most pressing issues reported by the community. This proactive approach suggests that future updates may be more extensive as the developer continues to polish the game before its full commercial launch.