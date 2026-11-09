Rockstar Games to throw GTA VI music festival

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. ” memes to rest, as the highly anticipated video game sequel drops on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its publisher, Rockstar Games, is rolling out the red carpet for the release with a music festival at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida, the city that inspired the game’s coastal setting. promises fans a chance to “experience the music of Vice City and Leonida in-person with a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and official soundtrack,” as confirmed in a press release.

Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Justice are among the headliners, supported by Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sofaygo, Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Nick León, DJ Python, Prospa, Skream, Rauw & Friends, Suero, Tainy, The Dare, and Fcukers. A pre-sale lottery through DICE will give a select number of fans the chance to purchase tickets on November 11.

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Get more info about that process—including Back Country Radio, which will be hosted by Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey, and Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene—as well as the game’sfrom Yung Lean, Keith Richards, Travis Scott, and others. Both the score and the soundtrack will be available on vinyl, CD, and streaming. thanks to “Flowers in a Hurricane,” which also features Justice, Tame Impala, and SZA.

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It was the third song from the forthcoming soundtrack to land on the chart, after Travis Scott’s “Rhyno” and Morgan Wallen’s “What You Need. ”