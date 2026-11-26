Rockstar Games offers double and triple rewards in Red Dead Online for Thanksgiving. Players can earn the Cordell Outfit and bonus XP from November 24 to 30. Explore all free bonuses and the Pittman Outfit challenge.

Rockstar Games is offering exclusive in-game bonuses for players logging into Red Dead Online during the Thanksgiving holiday period in November 2024. This promotion runs specifically from November 24 to November 30, providing free cosmetic items and significant multiplier rewards to the game's community.

While the gaming community anticipates the online launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has chosen to focus attention on its Western-themed multiplayer title. This strategic move allows fans to explore the detailed world of Red Dead Redemption 2 while they wait for the next major entry in the GTA franchise to expand its offerings with an online mode.

Also read Rockstar Games Considering Red Dead Redemption Adaptation for $100 Million

Thanksgiving Week Bonus Rewards Details

Players who log in and play Red Dead Online between November 24 and November 30 will receive the Cordell Outfit and the Coronation Buckle completely free of charge. These items serve as a direct holiday gift from the developers to the player base, requiring no purchase or grind to acquire during this specific week.

In addition to the free outfits, Rockstar Games has implemented substantial multipliers for trading activities throughout the entire month of November. Players completing trading sales can now receive up to three times the standard rewards for their efforts. This includes three times the Experience Points (XP) and three times the Role XP, accelerating character progression significantly for active users.

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Trading and Hunting Multipliers

The promotional period extends beyond simple trading with specific bonuses for hunters utilizing Cripps' table services. Perfect Animal Carcasses, Pelts, Skins, and Hides brought to Cripps' table will yield double the Trader Materials. This bonus remains active through the end of November, providing ample time for players to refine their hunting skills and amass resources.

For those preferring action over trade, the Trade Route Free Roam Event offers its own set of lucrative benefits. Participants can earn triple Red Dead Online Dollars (RDO$) and triple XP by working together to fend off bandits attacking a train on the trade route. This event is available for the next four weeks, allowing dedicated groups to maximize their earnings over a longer period.

Unlocking the Pittman Outfit

Highly dedicated players have the opportunity to unlock the exclusive Pittman Outfit by completing a multi-step challenge during November. Each step of the challenge unlocks a specific piece of the costume, but the full outfit is only granted upon completion of all requirements. Players who have not yet begun this specific challenge risk missing out on this unique cosmetic addition.

The game was originally released on May 14, 2019, and has maintained a steady stream of content updates since then. Developed by Rockstar Games using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, the title continues to attract a mature audience with its complex social mechanics and expansive open world.

The ESRB has rated Red Dead Redemption 2 as M for Mature, citing Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, and Use of Drugs and Alcohol as reasons for the rating. This classification ensures that the intense Western action and mature themes remain appropriate for the intended adult demographic.

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With the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, many players have shifted their focus to the new setting of Leonida Keys. However, Red Dead Online remains a viable and rewarding platform for those seeking a different type of multiplayer experience. The combination of free holiday items and substantial XP multipliers makes November a particularly strong month for online engagement.

Impact on Player Engagement

These promotional events directly impact player retention and engagement rates by offering tangible value without financial cost. The variety of rewards caters to different playstyles, whether a player prefers hunting, trading, or combat. This broad appeal helps maintain a healthy player base even as new titles are released.

The timing of these rewards aligns with major holidays, a common strategy in the gaming industry to boost activity during periods when players have more free time. The inclusion of both immediate rewards and long-term challenges ensures that both casual and hardcore players find value in logging in daily.

As the holiday season progresses, these bonuses serve as a bridge between the excitement of new releases and the sustained enjoyment of established titles. Rockstar Games continues to demonstrate its commitment to its existing community by providing consistent content updates and free rewards throughout the year.