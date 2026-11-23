Rockstar Games expands Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album with 23 bonus tracks, bringing the total to 57 songs. New artists include Denzel Curry and Overmono.

Rockstar Games has officially expanded the official soundtrack for its highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI, by releasing a deluxe edition of the album just four days after the game's initial arrival. The new digital release, titled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album ( Deluxe Edition), was announced on November 23 and is now available on major music streaming platforms worldwide.

Expanding The Original Soundtrack

This latest addition significantly enlarges the original Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which initially launched with a curated list of 34 tracks. The deluxe version introduces 23 new bonus tracks drawn from the game's expansive audio library, bringing the total track count to 57. This strategic release allows fans to access additional musical pieces that complement the immersive environments of Vice City and Leonida without waiting for future game updates.

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Diverse Artist Collaborations Join Project

The expanded collection features a wide array of musical talent, bridging genres from hip-hop and pop to electronic and rock. Key contributors include established stars like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Anitta, Offset, Latto, and Flo Milli. New faces in the lineup feature The Dare, Slayyyter, and the partnership between Real Dimez and Sexyy Red, ensuring a broad appeal across different musical demographics.

Specific Track Highlights And Features

Notable individual contributions include Denzel Curry teaming up with 454 for the track FLA Flow, while Real Dimez and Sexyy Red appear together on Cooties (Remix). Electronic duo Overmono makes a substantial impact by contributing five distinct songs: Granforma, Windsor Drop, Eighty Eight Comet, Banshee, and Welcome to Leonida. These additions provide a sonic depth that mirrors the game's diverse cultural settings.

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Rock Subgenre Integration Into Album

To further diversify the auditory experience, the deluxe edition incorporates rock elements through collaborations with HEALTH and Power Trip. Their contributions, titled NIGHTMARE and Mutual Death Warrant respectively, add a heavier edge to the predominantly urban and electronic-focused soundtrack. This genre variety underscores Rockstar Games' commitment to creating a rich, multifaceted audio landscape.

Partnership And Availability Details

The original soundtrack was developed in close partnership with Atlantic Records to capture the signature sound of the game's setting. Fans can now explore the complete expanded tracklist and find direct streaming links on Rockstar's official GTA VI music page. This continuous content update reinforces the studio's approach to sustaining player engagement through multimedia expansion.