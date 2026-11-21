Grand Theft Auto VI launched after 13 years and made approximately $4.8 billion, marking the largest opening for entertainment ever. However, Video Depot in Anchorage is refusing to sell copies because they are only available as digital codes in boxes rather than physical discs, which manager Michael Rice argues does not constitute true ownership.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - After 13 long years, Rockstar Game’s Grand Theft Auto VI has finally hit the shelves. According to an estimate by Forbes, the game made around $4.8 billion on its launch — the largest opening for a piece of entertainment ever.

However, not everyone is buying into the hype. At the Video Depot in Anchorage, you won’t find a copy of the game on their shelves. According to store manager Michael Rice, that’s a deliberate choice.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Sales Hit $1.5 Billion as Rockstar Games Unveils Leonida Setting

“We have had a lot of excitement about ,” Rice said. “However, just because of the fact that they didn’t release physical discs behind it, a lot of people have been understanding on that, and a lot of them have actually been waiting, asking us to let them know if we ever wind up finding physical discs availability. ” In recent years, video game companies have shifted away from developing physical discs that are inserted into a console.

Now, many games are sold in a physical case which contains a unique code that can be redeemed for download. This shift by the industry has alarmed many gamers, including Rice, who has been selling video games for as long as he can remember, including when Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013.

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“There was a lot of hype for GTA V, and people were just excited to get a hold of it, probably because of the fact there were actual physical discs available, we probably saw way more people interested in it,” he said. “With GTA VI, a lot of people were super excited, but again, without that physical disc, a lot of them just kind of fizzled off or said they would wait.

” The concern for buyers lies in the ability to truly own the game through a digital download, rather than possessing a physical copy. In Rice’s opinion, the former is not true ownership, influencing Video Game Depot’s decision to not sell copies of Grand Theft Auto VI .

“For right now, the only physical releases are that code in a box, which we are not partaking in, because you don’t actually own it,” he said. “We have talked to people at Rockstar, we have talked to our distributors, and no one’s actually been able to give us a clear sign on if there’s a disc being produced, or if it’s something that they’re going to think about later.

” Rice said that he has seen a rising interest in physical media over the last few years.

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“With everything being digital and more and more stuff just not being available anymore, we are definitely seeing an increase of people who are asking us for stuff. ” While Grand Theft Auto VI is on pace to become one of the biggest video games of all time, Rockstar may lose a key demographic of gamers by opting out of a physical disc. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com