Rockstar Games has released the first post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, addressing server loads and potential bugs shortly after the game's record-breaking launch.

Rockstar Games has published the first official post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X /S consoles. This significant release brings the title up to version 01.002.002 just a few days after the highly anticipated game opened its doors to millions of players. The update aims to stabilize the massive online infrastructure supporting the open-world adventure.

Update Size and Distribution Strategy

The patch files are relatively small, requiring 603.8MB on PlayStation 5 and 1.6GB on Xbox Series consoles. This modest size suggests that the update focuses on quick fixes rather than large content additions. However, the rollout is not immediate for everyone. Rockstar Games has opted to distribute the patch in waves to prevent server overloads, a precaution necessary given the game's unprecedented popularity.

Also read Rockstar Games Uses Real Life for Grand Theft Auto 6 Satire

Current data indicates that only 33% of GTA 6 owners on PS5 have received the update so far. The remaining portion of the player base will receive the files in the coming hours. All other players should have access to the update by the end of the day. This staggered approach ensures that the game servers can handle the traffic spikes associated with new patch installations.

Critical Acclaim vs Player Reception

Grand Theft Auto 6 has achieved a critic score of 99 on Metacritic, tying it as the highest-rated game of all time. This milestone matches the score previously held by 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Reviewers praised the world and characters of Jason and Lucia as some of the best in the series. The game was hailed as one of the most interesting releases of the year with realistic zones and convenient travel mechanics.

Advertisement

Despite the critical success, the user score on Metacritic is significantly lower at 5.6. Many players have submitted 0 scores due to frustration with in-game mechanics. Some gamers expressed dissatisfaction with the requirement to treat the in-game girlfriend Lucia with love and respect. Others are disappointed that the game did not launch on PC despite reports of an anticipated port arriving sooner rather than later.

Missing Patch Notes and Future Outlook

Rockstar Games has not released official patch notes for version 01.002.002. Players are currently waiting for detailed information on specific bug fixes and performance improvements. The absence of official documentation leaves the community speculating about the exact nature of the changes. Further details will be provided as more information becomes available from the developer.

The game was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is developed using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine and is rated likely Mature 17+. The lack of PC availability continues to be a point of contention. However, the strong critical reception suggests that the core experience remains compelling for those who can access it. The first update sets the stage for future optimizations and improvements in the weeks ahead.