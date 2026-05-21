Rockstar Games' Multitasking: Working on GTA 6 and Giving Red Dead Redemption Fans Content

Rockstar Games is juggling multiple projects, including Grand Theft Auto 6, while also providing Red Dead Redemption fans with content to keep them busy until GTA 6 drops this fall. The release of Red Dead Redemption 1 for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles has been met with criticism, but a new Red Dead Redemption release is set to drop in just a matter of days.

Rockstar Games is currently working on Grand Theft Auto 6 , but they haven't forgotten about Red Dead Redemption players. With Red Dead Redemption 2 officially releasing for free to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers this month, fans have been eagerly waiting for an in-kind upgrade for the sequel.

While there's no official announcement yet, a new Red Dead Redemption release is set to drop in just a matter of days. The physical release of Red Dead Redemption 1 for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles has been met with criticism, as it doesn't come with an actual cartridge. Rockstar fans are also hoping for a 60fps upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2, given the persistent demand.

With the Take-Two earnings call scheduled for later today, gamers are keeping a close eye on Rockstar for any major announcement





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Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption Grand Theft Auto 6 Current-Gen Upgrade Physical Release Code-In-Box 60Fps Upgrade Take-Two Earnings Call

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