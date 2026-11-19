Rockstar Games offers a free GTA Plus month with Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders, but users must manually cancel the $7.99 monthly subscription to prevent unexpected charges.

Rockstar Games has included a complimentary one-month subscription to GTA Plus with pre-orders of the highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6, but players should exercise caution regarding the automatic billing terms attached to this promotional offer. Although the additional content and perks are valuable, the subscription is configured to automatically renew at the end of the trial period unless the user takes explicit action to disable this feature. This standard industry practice means that consumers who do not actively manage their account settings may find an unexpected charge of $7.99 applied to their payment method at the conclusion of the trial month.

Activating The Promotional Subscription Offer

Before a user can successfully cancel the subscription to avoid future charges, they must first activate the promotional GTA Plus membership through their gaming console interface. For players who do not intend to utilize the subscription benefits or the associated in-game perks, skipping the activation step entirely is a valid option that eliminates the need for subsequent cancellation procedures. However, for most gamers who wish to experience the premium features, the activation process is straightforward and can be initiated directly from within the Grand Theft Auto 6 game environment.

Also read Rockstar Games GTA 6 Guide Navigation and Mechanics

The activation sequence begins by navigating to the specific menu section within the game that handles subscription services. Once the user selects the option to redeem the free month included with their pre-order, they will be presented with a digital terms of service agreement. This screen explicitly outlines the benefits of the one-month trial as well as the mandatory auto-renewal clause. Users must digitally accept these terms to finalize the setup of their GTA Plus membership, which immediately grants access to the subscription perks.

Cancellation Process For PlayStation 5 Users

Following the successful activation of the promotional subscription, PlayStation 5 owners must navigate to the system-level Subscriptions menu to manage their billing preferences. The process on Sony's platform requires users to access their account management settings via the main console dashboard. From there, individuals must locate the specific entry for the active GTA Plus subscription and select the option to turn off auto-renewal. This step ensures that the system will not process the standard monthly fee of $7.99 when the initial promotional period expires in the following month.

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The interface on PlayStation 5 is designed to be intuitive, guiding users through the necessary clicks to modify their subscription status. It is crucial for users to verify that the auto-renewal toggle is set to off before exiting the menu. Failure to complete this specific step within the console settings will result in the default behavior, which is to automatically continue the service and charge the linked payment method for the next billing cycle. This applies regardless of whether the user is physically present at the console or managing it remotely.

Cancellation Procedure For Xbox System Owners

Owners of Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles follow a nearly identical procedure to manage their GTA Plus subscription, though the interface requires one fewer navigation step compared to the PlayStation experience. Users must access the Subscriptions menu within the Xbox system settings to view their active recurring charges. Once the GTA Plus entry is identified in the list of active services, selecting it reveals the management options available to the account holder.

The primary action required is to disable the auto-renewal feature for the subscription. The Xbox interface presents a clear option to turn off automatic billing, which effectively terminates the service at the end of the current paid period. Since the promotional month has already been activated, turning off auto-renewal ensures that the user retains access to the GTA Plus benefits for the remainder of the free month without incurring any additional costs. This streamlined process allows Xbox gamers to secure their free trial without worrying about accidental charges.

Managing Subscriptions And Avoiding Unexpected Fees

For users who are not currently near their gaming consoles, managing the subscription cancellation can also be done through the official PlayStation and Xbox websites or their respective mobile applications. These remote management tools provide the same functionality as the console interfaces, allowing users to log into their accounts and adjust subscription settings from any internet-enabled device. This flexibility ensures that players can secure their free GTA Plus month without needing to pause their gameplay to make administrative changes.

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The monthly cost of $7.99 for GTA Plus is generally considered reasonable for dedicated fans of Rockstar Games who regularly engage with the online component of Grand Theft Auto. However, for the average player who may not utilize the premium currency or exclusive vehicle benefits, the automatic renewal represents an unnecessary expense. By taking the time to cancel the auto-renewal feature immediately after activation, users can prevent an unexpected charge in December, keeping the total cost of playing Grand Theft Auto 6 from increasing beyond the initial purchase price. This proactive management of digital subscriptions is a standard best practice for consumers navigating modern gaming service models.