Rockstar Games removed cozy mechanics like home decorating and crafting from the Grand Theft Auto 6 development. Discover which features were cut and why.

Rockstar Games eliminated several potential cozy mechanics from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title during its extensive development cycle. Among the removed features were home decoration systems, crafting capabilities, and tennis gameplay that would have allowed players to interact with the environment outside of criminal activities. These omissions significantly alter the potential downtime experience for the game protagonists.

Cozy Mechanics Removed From Development

Rockstar North developers Rob Nelson and Scott Mitchell revealed that the studio initially explored features designed to provide a more relaxed atmosphere for players. The team considered allowing players to furnish and decorate the safehouses belonging to the main characters Lucia and Jason. This system would have mirrored the satisfaction found in titles like Animal Crossing New Horizons, offering a stark contrast to the game's core violent themes. Additionally, a crafting system was in development to let players create items using resources collected throughout Leonida.

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Tennis Gameplay And Crawler Features

Beyond interior design, the development team also worked on a tennis mechanic that ultimately failed to meet Rockstar quality standards. The studio determined the execution of the sports activity was not interactive enough to justify its inclusion in the final build. Other discarded features included a crawling movement option and visitation of movie theaters within the game world. These elements were intended to add realism and variety to the open-world exploration without focusing on crime.

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Developer Rationale Behind The Cuts

The decision to remove these features stemmed from a combination of strict time constraints and quality control concerns. Despite the game experiencing delays and benefiting from a long development period, the studio faced significant pressure to finalize the core narrative and heist mechanics. Rob Nelson and Scott Mitchell noted that some systems did not provide the intended gameplay payoff. The developers prioritized the primary criminal enterprises and high-speed chases over supplementary lifestyle features.

Impact On Player Experience And Future Updates

The removal of crafting and decoration systems means players will have fewer ways to bond with their in-game safehouses. Jason and Lucia will lack the deep customization options that could have made their apartments feel more personal and lived-in. While these features are absent from the base game, fans hope Rockstar may introduce them through future updates. The developer confirmed that these mechanics were cut but left open the possibility of adding them later to enhance the long-term engagement of the player base.