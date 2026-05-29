Rocko's Modern Life Action Figure Set Released by Mondo

Mondo has released a new action figure set for the popular animated series Rocko's Modern Life. The set features a perfect recreation of Rocko, as well as versions of his friends Heffer, Filbert, Spunky, and Turdy. The set includes a host of accessories, such as faceplates, hands, and other extremities, which allow fans to customize their figures.

The popular animated series Rocko's Modern Life has received a new action figure set from Mondo . The set, which is limited to 1200, features a perfect recreation of Rocko, as well as versions of his friends Heffer, Filbert, Spunky, and Turdy.

The set includes a host of accessories, such as faceplates, hands, and other extremities, which allow fans to customize their figures. Each set will come with a Spunky figure and a Turdy Figure, with the Turdy figure even having a swappable set of eyes. The set is a testament to Mondo's dedication to bringing unique and creative action figures to fans.

The series' unique art style is perfectly captured in the figures, and fans are sure to be impressed by the level of detail and customization options. The set is a must-have for any Rocko's Modern Life fan, and it's available for pre-order now.

However, it's worth noting that the set is limited, so fans will need to act quickly to get their hands on it before it sells out. The set is a great way for fans to show off their love for the series, and it's a unique addition to any action figure collection.

The figures are not just limited to Rocko and his friends, but also include accessories such as food, remote controls, and other items that are reminiscent of the show. The set is a great way for fans to relive their favorite memories from the series, and it's a great way to introduce new fans to the world of Rocko's Modern Life.

The set is a must-have for any fan of the series, and it's a great way to show off your love for the show. The figures are perfectly capturing the unique art style of the series, and the level of detail is impressive. The set is a great way for fans to customize their figures, and it's a unique addition to any action figure collection.

The set is a great way for fans to relive their favorite memories from the series, and it's a great way to introduce new fans to the world of Rocko's Modern Life. The set is a must-have for any fan of the series, and it's a great way to show off your love for the show





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