Rockies Wisely Gave Slugger Day Off After Scary Hit-by-Pitch Against Brewers

Getting hit by a pitch in Major League Baseball is never fun. Getting hit by a pitch in the head can be downright scary.

Getting hit by a pitch in Major League Baseball is never fun. Getting hit by a pitch in the head can be downright scary. It can end careers.

During Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Freeman took a 98 mph fastball from starter Jacob Misiorowski in the head, which led to play stopping for a few minutes to check on his condition. Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, who set a Statcast Era record for fastest pitch thrown by a starter at 103.7 mph earlier in the night, hits Rockies’ Tyler Freeman in the head .

The ball hit Freeman in the helmet and he staggered a big as Brewers William Contreras catcher put his arms around Freeman to keep him from falling to the ground uncontrollably. Fortunately, it hit Freeman on the side of the helmet above the ear hole and he was well-protected. Trainers came to check on him, and he left the game under his own power.

He did not require a trip to the hospital and, per, Freeman showed up in the clubhouse on Sunday with a smile on his face. But he wasn’t in the starting lineup as the team wanted to give him more time and assess him..

“We don’t think it’s terribly serious, but we’re going to spend some more time with him today. ” Freeman is not a player the Rockies can afford to lose for too much time. He’s been a key part of keeping the outfield afloat in the wake of injuries toFreeman was acquired just before the 2025 season began in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Since he arrived, he’s been indispensable to the Rockies, as he can play multiple positions and has wielded a consistent bat. Last season he slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 31 RBI. he started this season on the 10-day injured list and returned to the roster on April 1. Since returning he’s slashed .273/.354/.371 with three home runs and 18 RBI. He’s played both center field and right field, along with second base.

The good news is that Freeman doesn’t appear to be dealing with something serious and that the Rockies’ next series is at home against the Chicago Cubs, which starts on Tuesday. So Freeman gets an additional day off to be monitored. Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rockies hope top prospect Roldy Brito is at forefront of a future with fewer strikeoutsThe Rockies hope Roldy Brito can be the poster child for a new type of contact hitter at Coors Field.

Read more »

June in the Garden: Water wisely as prime vegetable growing ramps upHere are the steps to help you get your yard ready for the heat.

Read more »

Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski dominates Rockies, Tyler Freeman ‘seems fine’ after scary hit by pitchJacob Misiorowski spun a seven-inning gem Saturday at Coors Field, but Rockies RF Tyler Freeman had to leave the game after he was hit in the head by a pitch in a scary moment.

Read more »

Jacob Misiorowski’s 98 mph pitch hits Rockies’ Tyler Freeman in head in scary sceneThe Rockies’ Tyler Freeman took the brunt of Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski’s record-setting night on the mound Saturday. In the sixth inning of the Rockies’ 7-1 loss to Milwaukee, Freeman …

Read more »