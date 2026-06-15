Rockies vs Cubs Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game

Our Rockies vs. Cubs prediction and MLB picks see Shota Imanaga leading Chicago to a multi-run victory on home soil Monday, June 15.

While Lorenzen slowed the Cubs in his last start, hisLorenzen has allowed hard contact 42% of the time Excluding the most recent series against the Athletics, which was played in an extreme hitter-friendly park,The Cubs will score against Lorenzen, but 7+ runs may be needed to push this one Over the total.

Chicago has hit the Game Total Under in 24 of the last 40 games . Find more : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Todd Cordell is a data-driven betting analyst.

He uses numbers to help identify value across a wide variety of sports, with NHL being his specialty. Shot props, in particular, have proven to be a very fruitful market. Todd has served as a betting analyst in the public sphere for many years, most recently with theScore covering the NHL and MLB. When not writing about sports betting, Todd stays busy analyzing the New Jersey Devils with a fine-tooth comb for InfernalAccess, his Devils-centric blog.

Todd attended Sheridan College and graduated in 2014 with a diploma in print journalism. Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB GameRoyals vs Nationals Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB GameFrance vs Senegal Predictions, Picks & Odds — Tuesday, June 16 World Cup MatchAces vs Wings Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s WNBA GameTigers vs Astros Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB GameRoyals vs Nationals Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game





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